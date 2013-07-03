Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About CBS Corporation

Published on March 30, 2019 at 10:52 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

At Insider Monkey we follow nearly 750 of the best-performing investors and even though many of them lost money in the last couple of months of 2018 (some actually delivered very strong returns), the history teaches us that over the long-run they still manage to beat the market, which is why it can be profitable for us to imitate their activity. Of course, even the best money managers can sometimes get it wrong, but following some of their picks gives us a better chance to outperform the crowd than picking a random stock and this is where our research comes in.

Hedge fund interest in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren’t the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds’ perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That’s why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as International Paper Company (NYSE:IP), Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN), and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to gather more data points.

Today there are a multitude of formulas stock traders have at their disposal to size up their stock investments. A couple of the most under-the-radar formulas are hedge fund and insider trading activity. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite hedge fund managers can trounce the broader indices by a solid amount (see the details here).

David Harding

We’re going to check out the latest hedge fund action surrounding CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

What does the smart money think about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 45 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from the second quarter of 2018. By comparison, 33 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in CBS a year ago. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

CBS_mar2019

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Larry Robbins’s Glenview Capital has the largest position in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS), worth close to $178.6 million, comprising 1.7% of its total 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Seth Klarman of Baupost Group, with a $111.4 million position; the fund has 1% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Some other peers that hold long positions include Cliff Asness’s AQR Capital Management, Brett Barakett’s Tremblant Capital and Mario Gabelli’s GAMCO Investors.

Since CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has experienced a decline in interest from the smart money, logic holds that there is a sect of hedge funds that slashed their full holdings in the third quarter. Intriguingly, Howard Guberman’s Gruss Asset Management dumped the biggest stake of all the hedgies watched by Insider Monkey, comprising close to $144 million in stock. Lee Ainslie’s fund, Maverick Capital, also dropped its stock, about $133.5 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as total hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). We will take a look at International Paper Company (NYSE:IP), Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP), and Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN). This group of stocks’ market values are closest to CBS’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
IP 34 435169 6
SNN 11 368173 2
CHKP 26 727516 0
GPN 27 476456 1
Average 24.5 501829 2.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 24.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $502 million. That figure was $903 million in CBS’s case. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) is the least popular one with only 11 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 19.7% through March 15th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 6.6 percentage points. Unfortunately CBS wasn’t in this group. Hedge funds that bet on CBS were disappointed as the stock returned 9.5% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks, you should check out the top 15 hedge fund stocks as 13 of these outperformed the market.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Were Hedge Funds Right About Ditching V.F. Corporation (VFC)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)Is TransCanada Corporation (TRP) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds...Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM...Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Credit Suisse Group (CS)Is Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Highland Capital, Baker Bros. Advisors, CBS Corporation (CBS), AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (MITT), and a Lot More Hedge Funds Are Crazy About CBS Corporation (CBS) Market Movers Today: Switch Inc (SWCH), Longfin Corp (LFIN), Cellectis SA (ADR) (CLLS), Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS), and More Market Movers Today: AES Corp (AES), Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (WYN), CBS Corporation (CBS), and More 17 Highest Paid CEOs in the World in 2017 11 Highest Paid CEOs In The World Billionaire Larry Robbins Confidently Piles Into CBS, Anthem, As Merger Battles Continue Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V) Ten of the Most Common Addictions 13 African Countries with the Largest White Population in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.