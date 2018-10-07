Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC)

Published on March 29, 2019 at 12:23 am by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The 700+ hedge funds and money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the fourth quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of December 31. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund positions. Our extensive review of these public filings is finally over, so this article is set to reveal the smart money sentiment towards Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has experienced an increase in hedge fund interest lately, however our calculations also showed that APC isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.5% through March 12, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Boykin Curry EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Boykin Curry of Eagle Capital

Let’s view the latest hedge fund action regarding Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

What does the smart money think about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 54 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 20% from the second quarter of 2018. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards APC over the last 14 quarters. With hedge funds’ sentiment swirling, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

APC_mar2019

Among these funds, Adage Capital Management held the most valuable stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC), which was worth $349.4 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Millennium Management which amassed $232.2 million worth of shares. Moreover, Citadel Investment Group, AQR Capital Management, and Eagle Capital Management were also bullish on Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, key money managers have been driving this bullishness. Encompass Capital Advisors, managed by Todd J. Kantor, initiated the largest call position in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Encompass Capital Advisors had $52.6 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Matt Smith’s Deep Basin Capital also made a $35.6 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new APC investors: Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies, and Alex Snow’s Lansdowne Partners.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). We will take a look at Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR), The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR), and WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to APC’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
DLR 23 268314 -11
KR 33 573567 3
TWTR 49 1540956 7
WEC 13 381115 -6
Average 29.5 690988 -1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 29.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $691 million. That figure was $1761 million in APC’s case. Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) is the least popular one with only 13 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 19.7% through March 15th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 6.6 percentage points. Unfortunately APC wasn’t in this group. Hedge funds that bet on APC were disappointed as the stock returned 2.3% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks, you should check out the top 15 hedge fund stocks as 13 of these outperformed the market.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Wipro Limited (WIT)Is IQVIA Holdings, Inc. (IQV) A Good Stock To Buy?Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL)Hedge Funds Dropped The Ball On Fortive Corporation (FTV)Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Brown-Forman Corporation (BF-B)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), Pioneer (PXD): Hedge Funds’ Favorite Energy Stocks Billionaire Investors are Bullish on These 6 Oil Stocks 11 Best Oil Company Stocks To Buy Now Five Best Oil Stocks to Buy Now 5 S&P Companies That Lost Hundreds of Millions in Q3 Billionaires Love These Energy Stocks Were Hedge Funds Right About Visa Inc (V)? Ten of the Most Common Addictions 13 African Countries with the Largest White Population in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.