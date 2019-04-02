Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Allegion plc (ALLE)

Published on June 13, 2019 at 11:19 am by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 750 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of March 31. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as we share valuable insight into the smart money sentiment towards Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Is Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) undervalued? Prominent investors are in a bearish mood. The number of long hedge fund positions shrunk by 4 lately. Our calculations also showed that ALLE isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

To most stock holders, hedge funds are assumed to be worthless, old financial vehicles of years past. While there are greater than 8000 funds in operation at present, We look at the upper echelon of this club, about 750 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people direct the majority of the hedge fund industry’s total asset base, and by tailing their top stock picks, Insider Monkey has found numerous investment strategies that have historically defeated Mr. Market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outperformed the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points annually since its inception in May 2014 through the end of May. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 30.9% since February 2017 (through May 30th) even though the market was up nearly 24% during the same period. We just shared a list of 5 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 11.9% in less than a couple of weeks whereas our long picks outperformed the market by 2 percentage points in this volatile 2 week period.

Roger Ibbotson Zebra Capital

We’re going to view the recent hedge fund action surrounding Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

What does the smart money think about Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)?

At Q1’s end, a total of 21 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -16% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 22 hedge funds with a bullish position in ALLE a year ago. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

ALLE_june2019

Among these funds, Generation Investment Management held the most valuable stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE), which was worth $323 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was Intermede Investment Partners which amassed $64.7 million worth of shares. Moreover, Two Sigma Advisors, Echo Street Capital Management, and Citadel Investment Group were also bullish on Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Due to the fact that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has witnessed falling interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s safe to say that there were a few fund managers that decided to sell off their positions entirely in the third quarter. At the top of the heap, Daniel Lascano’s Lomas Capital Management said goodbye to the biggest position of the “upper crust” of funds watched by Insider Monkey, valued at close to $14.1 million in stock. Matthew Tewksbury’s fund, Stevens Capital Management, also sold off its stock, about $5.8 million worth. These transactions are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest fell by 4 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) but similarly valued. These stocks are Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM), Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT), Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC), and Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble ALLE’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TTM 12 115269 3
SRPT 44 1207021 3
CACC 28 1089976 6
LEA 40 804768 11
Average 31 804259 5.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 31 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $804 million. That figure was $496 million in ALLE’s case. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) is the least popular one with only 12 bullish hedge fund positions. Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on ALLE as the stock returned 9.7% during the same time frame and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)Is AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) A Good Stock To Buy?Is ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Woodward Inc (WWD)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Bank OZK (OZK)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into Allegion plc (ALLE)? Should You Buy Allegion plc (ALLE)? Is Allegion PLC (ALLE) a Good Stock to Buy? Cantel Medical Corp. (CMN), ShoreTel, Inc. (SHOR): Are These And Other Stocks Poised for Big Gains? Do Hedge Funds Love Allegion PLC (ALLE)? Nelson Peltz Parts With Allegion (ALLE), Trims Other Holdings QUALCOMM Inc. (QCOM), United Technologies Corporation (UTX): Legendary Rothschild’s RIT Capital Loves These Stocks 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.