Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About General Motors Company (GM)

Published on March 27, 2019 at 7:21 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

While the market driven by short-term sentiment influenced by uncertainty regarding the future of the interest rate environment in the US, declining oil prices and the trade war with China, many smart money investors kept their optimism regarding the current bull run in the fourth quarter, while still hedging many of their long positions. However, as we know, big investors usually buy stocks with strong fundamentals, which is why we believe we can profit from imitating them. In this article, we are going to take a look at the smart money sentiment surrounding General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Is General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) the right pick for your portfolio? Prominent investors are becoming less confident. The number of bullish hedge fund bets were trimmed by 1 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that GM isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

If you’d ask most investors, hedge funds are viewed as worthless, outdated financial tools of years past. While there are over 8000 funds with their doors open today, We hone in on the crème de la crème of this group, about 750 funds. These investment experts orchestrate the majority of all hedge funds’ total asset base, and by following their inimitable equity investments, Insider Monkey has unearthed various investment strategies that have historically outperformed the S&P 500 index. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy beat the S&P 500 index by nearly 5 percentage points annually since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 27.5% since February 2017 (through March 12th) even though the market was up nearly 25% during the same period. We just shared a list of 6 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 6% in less than a month.

David Einhorn Greenlight Capital

We’re going to check out the key hedge fund action surrounding General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

How have hedgies been trading General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 60 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -2% from the second quarter of 2018. On the other hand, there were a total of 64 hedge funds with a bullish position in GM a year ago. With the smart money’s positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

GM_mar2019

The largest stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) was held by Berkshire Hathaway, which reported holding $2417.4 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Eagle Capital Management with a $687 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Greenhaven Associates, Greenlight Capital, and Citadel Investment Group.

Since General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has witnessed declining sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s easy to see that there exists a select few funds who were dropping their positions entirely last quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Tom Wagner and Ara Cohen’s Knighthead Capital sold off the biggest position of the 700 funds watched by Insider Monkey, totaling about $23.6 million in call options, and Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management was right behind this move, as the fund dumped about $20.2 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 1 funds last quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). These stocks are The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL), America Movil SAB de CV (NYSE:AMX), Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D), and Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to GM’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
EL 33 1159461 -3
AMX 12 244949 2
D 37 1042109 10
HMC 13 105688 2
Average 23.75 638052 2.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 23.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $638 million. That figure was $5275 million in GM’s case. Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand America Movil SAB de CV (NYSE:AMX) is the least popular one with only 12 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 19.7% through March 15th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 6.6 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on GM, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 14.9% and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Were Hedge Funds Right About Buying Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)?Do Hedge Funds Love Diageo plc (DEO)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Buying United Technologies Corporation (UTX)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Buying Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Are Buying General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) But Will the Buying Spree Continue As Fight with Trump Looms Hedge Funds’ #1 Stock Picks in Real Estate, Airlines, Beer & More 10 Biggest Advertisers in the World Hedge Funds’ 5 Favorite Dividend Stocks With 4%+ Yields General Motors (GM), Chemours Co (CC) & More: Was Billionaire David Einhorn Right About These Stocks? Einhorn Isn’t Mystified Nor Befuddled By Greenlight Capital’s Large Losses Market Movers Today: VF Corp (VFC), MuleSoft (MULE), United States Steel Corporation (X), Apricus Biosciences Inc (APRI), and More Were Hedge Funds Right About Visa Inc (V)? Ten of the Most Common Addictions 13 African Countries with the Largest White Population in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.