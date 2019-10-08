Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Altria Group Inc (MO)

Published on October 9, 2019 at 7:36 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) a good investment right now? We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, expert networks, and get tips from investment bankers and industry insiders. Sure they sometimes fail miserably, but their consensus stock picks historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk factors.

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) investors should pay attention to an increase in hedge fund sentiment in recent months. Our calculations also showed that MO isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video at the end of this article).

Today there are a large number of signals investors put to use to analyze stocks. A couple of the less known signals are hedge fund and insider trading signals. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best money managers can beat the S&P 500 by a significant amount (see the details here).

Phill Gross, Adage Capital Management

Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow reaching 40000 in a year, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to go over the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

What have hedge funds been doing with Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 38 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 6% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 35 hedge funds with a bullish position in MO a year ago. With hedgies’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of key hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with MO Positions

Among these funds, Gardner Russo & Gardner held the most valuable stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO), which was worth $236.3 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was AQR Capital Management which amassed $223.8 million worth of shares. Moreover, Millennium Management, Adage Capital Management, and Citadel Investment Group were also bullish on Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Now, specific money managers have jumped into Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) headfirst. Renaissance Technologies, managed by Jim Simons, created the most valuable position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO). Renaissance Technologies had $34.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors also made a $17 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new MO investors: Michael Kharitonov and Jon David McAuliffe’s Voleon Capital, Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management, and Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO). We will take a look at American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT), ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML), Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), and Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (NYSE:BSBR). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to MO’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
AMT 42 3149112 3
ASML 12 698865 -3
CHTR 66 7511059 -1
BSBR 11 179610 1
Average 32.75 2884662 0

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 32.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $2885 million. That figure was $942 million in MO’s case. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (NYSE:BSBR) is the least popular one with only 11 bullish hedge fund positions. Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately MO wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on MO were disappointed as the stock returned -12% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far this year.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) A Good Buy According To Hedge Funds?Were Hedge Funds Right About Abandoning Abbott Laboratories (ABT)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Snapping Up AbbVie Inc (ABBV)?Hedge Funds Are Crazy About PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About ABB Ltd (ABB) AnymoreWere Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Chevron Corporation (CVX)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Altria Group Inc (MO) Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Altria Group Inc (MO) Is Altria Group Inc (MO) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Altria Group (MO) vs. Philip Morris (PM): Hedge Funds Have a Clear Favorite 25 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement 4 Bargain-Priced Dividend Stocks Near 52-Week Lows 11 Best Selling Cigarette Brands In US 10 Biggest Companies That Offer Pensions 15 Wealthiest Families in the World vs. First Generation Ultra Billionaires 5 Makeup Companies that Don’t Test on Animals
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.