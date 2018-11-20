Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Fund Investor Letters-Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Fairfax Financial Holdings Thinks About BlackBerry Limited (BB)

Published on April 1, 2019 at 8:12 am by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Fund Investor Letters,Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

A Toronto-based holding company Fairfax Financial Holdings Company, which was founded by Canadian Warren Buffet, Prem Watsa recently published its 2018 Annual Letter. Among other things it disclosed in the letter, the company shared its views on some of the stocks it holds in its portfolio, such as BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB). A copy of the letter you can find – here. Prem Watsa wrote in the letter that he believes BlackBerry will become an iconic company again.

Since we acquired our position about six years ago, much has changed at BlackBerry, all skillfully orchestrated by the only constant, John Chen, its CEO. Recently, he has acquired Cylance for $1.4 billion (leaving $800 million in cash in the holding company), which uses artificial intelligence to provide cybersecurity protection for desktops, servers, etc. It has 3,500 customers, including more than 20% of the Fortune 500. BlackBerry, of course,is the gold standard for mobile security, and together with Cylance it can provide one stop shopping for all the cybersecurity needs of large enterprises, particularly banks, governments and transportation companies. Recently, John Chen said that ‘‘with the acquisition of Cylance, BlackBerry took a giant step forward toward our goal of being the world’s largest and most trusted AI-cybersecurity company. Securing endpoints and the data that flows between them  is  absolutely  critical  in  today’s  hyperconnected  world.  By  adding  Cylance’s  technology  to  our  arsenal  of cybersecurity solutions we will help enterprises intelligently connect, protect and build secure endpoints that users can trust.’’ With Cylance, BlackBerry will be a growth company again, and its focus on security and communication could lead it to become an iconic company again. And, of course, it has QNX which is a leader in autonomous cars. BlackBerry is on the move! On a fully converted basis we own 95 million shares at a net cost of $12.30 per share.

Pieter Beens / Shutterstock.com

BlackBerry Limited is a Canadian multinational company that provides its services in the Internet of things and enterprise software industries, mostly renowned for its smartphones and tablets. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, and it is trading at a price to earnings ratio of 66.82. Since the beginning of the year, its stock has gained 41.91% and on March 29th, it had a closing price of $10.09.

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 23 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 28% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 22 hedge funds with a bullish position in BB a year ago. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Iridian Asset Management was the largest shareholder of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB), with a stake worth $99.4 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Iridian Asset Management was Kahn Brothers, which amassed a stake valued at $32.6 million. AQR Capital Management, D E Shaw, and Citadel Investment Group were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

BB

 

Recently CIBC restated its ‘Buy’ rating on the BlackBerry’s stock with a price target of $13.00, while 7 days before that, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on and placed ‘Weight’ rating.

Disclosure: None.

This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) ?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Markel Corporation (MKL) ?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is BlackBerry Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Market Movers Today: Oracle Corporation (ORCL), Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA), Mulesoft Inc (MULE), Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR), and More 13D Filing: Fairfax Financial Holdings and Allied World Assurance Co Holdings AG (AWH) 13D Filing: Fairfax Financial Holdings and Exco Resources Inc (XCO) 13G Filing: Fairfax Financial Holdings and Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Billionaire Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings Boosts Stakes in Kennedy-Wilson, U.S. Bancorp, Johnson & Johnson 140 Biggest and Most Famous Activist Hedge Funds Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V) Ten of the Most Common Addictions 13 African Countries with the Largest White Population in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.