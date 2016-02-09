Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is Hedge Fund’s Third Most Popular Stock Pick

Published on October 3, 2019 at 12:10 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 730 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds’ and investors’ portfolio positions as of June 28th. In this article we look at what those investors think of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) investors should pay attention to a slight decrease in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds lately. Nevertheless our calculations showed that AMZN ranked 3rd among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds list.

In the financial world there are many metrics shareholders put to use to appraise stocks. A couple of the less known metrics are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best fund managers can outclass their index-focused peers by a superb amount (see the details here). Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow reaching 40000 in a year, our long-short investment strategy outperformed the broader market indices in down markets as well.

Bill Miller

We’re going to take a glance at the key hedge fund action surrounding Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

How are hedge funds trading Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 163 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -2% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in AMZN over the last 16 quarters. With hedge funds’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

AMZN_oct2019

More specifically, Citadel Investment Group was the largest shareholder of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), with a stake worth $5355.8 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Citadel Investment Group was Fisher Asset Management, which amassed a stake valued at $3260.1 million. Eagle Capital Management, Viking Global, and Tiger Global Management LLC were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Judging by the fact that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has witnessed bearish sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s easy to see that there was a specific group of fund managers who were dropping their entire stakes heading into Q3. At the top of the heap, Glen Kacher’s Light Street Capital cut the biggest investment of the 700 funds followed by Insider Monkey, valued at an estimated $261.4 million in stock, and John Smith Clark’s Southpoint Capital Advisors was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $106.8 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 3 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other related megacap stocks in the technology sector. We will take a look at Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG), and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to AMZN’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
AAPL 95 57822722 -3
GOOGL 129 10109482 -18
GOOG 126 11503332 -7
FB 182 21452835 6
Average 133 25222093 -5.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 133 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $25.2 billion. That figure was $24.2 billion in AMZN’s case. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is the least popular one with only 95 bullish hedge fund positions. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately AMZN wasn’t nearly as successful during Q3 and hedge funds that were betting on AMZN were disappointed as the stock lost 8.3% during third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
US Equities: Resilient Force or Case Study in Denial?Why is Rhizome Partners Bullish About LAACZ?Here is the Second Most Popular Stock Among Hedge FundsWas Rhizome Partners Right About Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (GRIF)?Does Rhizome Partners Still Believe in BERY?Here is How Hedge Funds’ Most Popular Stock Performed in Q3

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
US Equities: Resilient Force or Case Study in Denial? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bill Ackman, Richard Perry, Elliott Management, Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Ford Motor Company (F), and More How Amazon.com Inc and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 Do Hedge Funds Have Too Much Confidence In Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)? Winners of the China Trade War If it Gets Worse 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds in Q1 of 2019 The Tech Cold War Begins: How Big Tech is Affected 10 Biggest Companies That Offer Pensions 15 Wealthiest Families in the World vs. First Generation Ultra Billionaires 5 Makeup Companies that Don’t Test on Animals
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.