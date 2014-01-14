Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Were Too Impatient with Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Published on December 3, 2019 at 2:31 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Although the masses and most of the financial media blame hedge funds for their exorbitant fee structure and disappointing performance, these investors have proved to have great stock picking abilities over the years (that’s why their assets under management continue to swell). We believe hedge fund sentiment should serve as a crucial tool of an individual investor’s stock selection process, as it may offer great insights of how the brightest minds of the finance industry feel about specific stocks. After all, these people have access to smartest analysts and expensive data/information sources that individual investors can’t match. So should one consider investing in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)? The smart money sentiment can provide an answer to this question.

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) investors should pay attention to a decrease in hedge fund sentiment lately. Our calculations also showed that Z isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q3 rankings and see the video below for Q2 rankings). Hedge fund sentiment towards Zillow hit its all time high at the end of June. Around half of those funds that bought the stock during Q2 sold out of Zillow in Q3. They should have been a little more patient with Z.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the Russell 2000 ETFs by 40 percentage points since May 2014 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.8% through November 21, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Ricky Sandler of Eminence Capital

Ricky Sandler of Eminence Capital

Unlike the largest US hedge funds that are convinced Dow will soar past 40,000 or the world’s most bearish hedge fund that’s more convinced than ever that a crash is coming, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull or bear markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on the best performing hedge funds‘ buy/sell signals. Let’s go over the key hedge fund action encompassing Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z).

How have hedgies been trading Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 38 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -25% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 22 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in Z a year ago. With hedge funds’ sentiment swirling, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

Z_nov2019

The largest stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) was held by SRS Investment Management, which reported holding $222.2 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Slate Path Capital with a $87.2 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Eminence Capital, Teton Capital, and Matrix Capital Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Teton Capital allocated the biggest weight to Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z), around 12.41% of its portfolio. ThornTree Capital Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 6.41 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to Z.

Since Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) has witnessed declining sentiment from the smart money, we can see that there is a sect of funds that slashed their positions entirely heading into Q4. At the top of the heap, Josh Donfeld and David Rogers’s Castle Hook Partners dropped the largest stake of all the hedgies watched by Insider Monkey, valued at an estimated $60.5 million in stock, and Karthik Sarma’s SRS Investment Management was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $41.6 million worth. These transactions are interesting, as total hedge fund interest fell by 13 funds heading into Q4.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z). These stocks are Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS), Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR), First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR), and Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble Z’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
FLS 19 225613 -7
SABR 25 224467 13
FSLR 30 347342 6
CIEN 29 489215 -7
Average 25.75 321659 1.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 25.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $322 million. That figure was $880 million in Z’s case. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) is the least popular one with only 19 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 37.4% in 2019 through the end of November and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 9.9 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on Z as the stock returned 31.3% during the first two months of Q4 and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were clearly right about piling into this stock relative to other stocks with similar market capitalizations.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Signature Bank (SBNY) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Are Getting Excited About Campbell Soup Company (CPB)Splunk Inc (SPLK): Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpHedge Funds Are Dipping Their Toes Into Sealed Air Corporation (SEE)Hedge Funds Love SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) Way More Than These 4 Stocks...Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Zillow Group Inc (Z) Hedge Funds Piled On This Stock Right Before Its 30% Surge Morris Mark’s Mark Asset Management’s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Zillow Group Inc (Z) Here’s What Wall Street Had to Say About These Stocks Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Paul Tudor Jones, David Abrams, SQN Investors LP, Elliott Management, HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY), Front Yard Residential Corp (RESI), and More 10 Stocks Hedge Funds Ditched in Q3 Just Before the Market Crushed Them 10 Easy to Install Wireless Outdoor Security Cameras 10 Most Profitable Airlines In The World: 2019 Rankings 10 Tinder Bio Examples For Serious Relationships
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.