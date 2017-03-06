Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Went Nuts on Tribune Media Company (TRCO) Before The Jump

Published on December 8, 2018 at 5:51 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The 700+ hedge funds and money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the second quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of September 30. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund positions. Our extensive review of these public filings is finally over, so this article is set to reveal the smart money sentiment towards Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO).

Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO) investors should be aware of an increase in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds recently. TRCO was in 39 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. There were 32 hedge funds in our database with TRCO holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Even though our calculations also showed that TRCO isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds, this is quite normal for small-cap stocks. Overall hedge funds owned nearly 40% of TRCO’s outstanding shares.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

Parag Vora - HG Vora Capital

Let’s take a look at the key hedge fund action regarding Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO).

What does the smart money think about Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 39 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 22% from the second quarter of 2018. By comparison, 39 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in TRCO heading into this year. With the smart money’s sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with TRCO Positions

Among these funds, HG Vora Capital Management held the most valuable stake in Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO), which was worth $244 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Klarman’s Baupost Group which amassed $230.4 million worth of shares. Moreover, Oaktree Capital Management, GAMCO Investors, and Soros Fund Management were also bullish on Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, key money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. HG Vora Capital Management, managed by Parag Vora, created the most valuable position in Tribune Media Company (perfect timing!). HG Vora Capital Management had $244 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. George Soros’s Soros Fund Management also made a $61.5 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management, and Brett Barakett’s Tremblant Capital.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO). We will take a look at GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY), Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI), Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD), and SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble TRCO’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
GSKY 20 187344 -5
MMSI 12 278333 0
SSD 17 235777 2
SNX 17 205450 4
Average 16.5 226726 0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 16.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $227 million. That figure was $1293 million in TRCO’s case. GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) is the least popular one with only 12 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO) is wildly popular among hedge funds. We recommended a position in TRCO in our quarterly newsletter’s November issue (right before the jump in TRCO’s stock price). Unfortunately it is too late to buy this stock now to realize big gains.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF)Hedge Funds Are Selling Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Abrams, Edward Lampert, AQR Capital...DISH Network Corp. (DISH) Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpHMI Capital’s Returns, AUM and Holdings20 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Piling On

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
20 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Piling On Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Abrams, Edward Lampert, AQR Capital Management, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI), FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL), and More HMI Capital’s Returns, AUM and Holdings Billionaire Leon Cooperman’s New Stock Picks Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Daniel Och, Edward Lampert, Elliott Management, Front Yard Residential Corp (RESI), Innodata Inc (INOD), and More Simcoe Capital Management’s Returns, AUM and Holdings Engaged Capital Goes Activist on Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (DFRG) The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.