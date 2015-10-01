Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Welcomed Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) With Open Arms

Published on November 11, 2019 at 9:37 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) a good stock to buy right now? We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before spending days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 payment structure, hedge funds have more incentives and resources than the average investor. The funds have access to expert networks and get tips from industry insiders. They also have numerous Ivy League graduates and MBAs. Like everyone else, hedge funds perform miserably at times, but their consensus picks have historically outperformed the market after risk adjustments.

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) was in 11 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. CMBM investors should pay attention to an increase in hedge fund sentiment lately. There were 0 hedge funds in our database with CMBM positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that CMBM isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

According to most investors, hedge funds are viewed as slow, outdated investment vehicles of yesteryear. While there are greater than 8000 funds trading at present, Our researchers choose to focus on the elite of this group, about 750 funds. These money managers watch over bulk of the smart money’s total asset base, and by watching their top stock picks, Insider Monkey has formulated numerous investment strategies that have historically outstripped the S&P 500 index. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outstripped the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points per year since its inception in May 2014. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 25.7% since February 2017 (through September 30th) even though the market was up more than 33% during the same period. We just shared a list of 10 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

Jeffrey Talpins Element Capital

In addition to following the biggest hedge funds for investment ideas, we also share stock pitches from conferences, investor letters and other sources  like this one where the fund manager is talking about two under the radar 1000% return potential stocks: first one in internet infrastructure and the second in the heart of advertising market. We use hedge fund buy/sell signals to determine whether to conduct in-depth analysis of these stock ideas which take days. Let’s take a look at the latest hedge fund action surrounding Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM).

What have hedge funds been doing with Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 11 from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards CMBM over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with CMBM Positions

Among these funds, Point72 Asset Management held the most valuable stake in Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM), which was worth $1.9 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Laurion Capital Management which amassed $1.9 million worth of shares. Moreover, Element Capital Management, HBK Investments, and Empyrean Capital Partners were also bullish on Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, specific money managers have jumped into Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) headfirst. Point72 Asset Management, managed by Steve Cohen, created the biggest position in Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM). Point72 Asset Management had $1.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Benjamin A. Smith’s Laurion Capital Management also made a $1.9 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new CMBM investors: Jeffrey Talpins’s Element Capital Management, David Costen Haley’s HBK Investments, and Michael A. Price and Amos Meron’s Empyrean Capital Partners.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM). We will take a look at Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX), Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF), Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO), and LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble CMBM’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ATHX 5 2007 -1
ORRF 3 10783 -1
EVLO 2 8054 0
LCNB 1 3741 -1
Average 2.75 6146 -0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 2.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $6 million. That figure was $12 million in CMBM’s case. Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) is the least popular one with only 1 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately CMBM wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on CMBM were disappointed as the stock returned 1.1% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q3.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Maran Capital’s Three Under-the-Radar Micro-Cap PicksCooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS): Hedge Fund Sentiment Near All Time LowHedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation...Wedgewood Reduces Stake in Ulta Beauty, Offers Outlook on These Three Stocks...Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (...Oakmark Funds On Humana, Baxter International and News Corp

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
5 Public Companies That Don’t Do Drug Tests in 2019 Top 10 Toughest Exams In The World 25 Largest Hedge Funds In 2019 and Their Surprising Top Stock Pick
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.