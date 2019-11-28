Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Watching Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. (PAC) From Afar

Published on November 29, 2019 at 10:28 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) a good bet right now? We like to analyze hedge fund sentiment before conducting days of in-depth research. We do so because hedge funds and other elite investors have numerous Ivy League graduates, expert network advisers, and supply chain tipsters working or consulting for them. There is not a shortage of news stories covering failed hedge fund investments and it is a fact that hedge funds’ picks don’t beat the market 100% of the time, but their consensus picks have historically done very well and have outperformed the market after adjusting for risk.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) was in 3 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. PAC investors should be aware of a decrease in hedge fund interest lately. There were 4 hedge funds in our database with PAC holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that PAC isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

To the average investor there are a multitude of methods market participants put to use to size up stocks. A duo of the most under-the-radar methods are hedge fund and insider trading moves. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite hedge fund managers can outpace the S&P 500 by a significant amount (see the details here).

AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Cliff Asness of AQR Capital Management

Unlike the largest US hedge funds that are convinced Dow will soar past 40,000 or the world’s most bearish hedge fund that’s more convinced than ever that a crash is coming, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull or bear markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on the best performing hedge funds‘ buy/sell signals. Let’s check out the recent hedge fund action encompassing Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC).

What does smart money think about Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 3 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -25% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 5 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in PAC a year ago. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with PAC Positions

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC), which was worth $90.2 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Arrowstreet Capital which amassed $1.6 million worth of shares. AQR Capital Management was also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Renaissance Technologies allocated the biggest weight to Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC), around 0.08% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.0037 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to PAC.

Due to the fact that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) has faced a decline in interest from the smart money, we can see that there exists a select few funds that decided to sell off their positions entirely by the end of the third quarter. At the top of the heap, Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management sold off the largest position of the “upper crust” of funds monitored by Insider Monkey, valued at an estimated $0.4 million in stock, and Donald Sussman’s Paloma Partners was right behind this move, as the fund dumped about $0.2 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest dropped by 1 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) but similarly valued. We will take a look at L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB), Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP), Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX), and Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to PAC’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
LB 36 542095 6
TRIP 29 1050535 3
FLEX 31 1478106 -3
LEG 10 53164 1
Average 26.5 780975 1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 26.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $781 million. That figure was $93 million in PAC’s case. L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) is the least popular one with only 10 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) is even less popular than LEG. Hedge funds clearly dropped the ball on PAC as the stock delivered strong returns, though hedge funds’ consensus picks still generated respectable returns. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 34.7% in 2019 through November 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 8.5 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on PAC as the stock returned 8.8% during the fourth quarter (through 11/22) and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Watching Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT) From AfarIs Yunji Inc. (YJ) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Zosano Pharma Corp (ZSAN) A Good Stock To Buy?USD Partners LP (USDP): Hedge Funds In Wait-and-See ModeHedge Funds Watching Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN) From AfarHedge Funds Are Buying Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
11 Biggest Airports in The World Private Equity Firm Weston Hill Adds to its Pacific Airport Position Canadian National Railway (USA) (CNI), Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC), Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (ADR) (PAC), Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ADR) (ASR), Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD): 5 Natural Monopolies for Dividend Investors Is Bristow Group Inc (BRS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? This Metric Says You Are Smart to Buy Air Methods Corp (AIRM) Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ADR) (ASR), Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (ADR) (PAC), Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort(ADR) (OMAB): Airport Stocks Taking off in Mexico Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (ADR) (PAC): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? 10 Tinder Bio Examples For Serious Relationships Top 5 Best Smartphones With Removable Battery In 2019 10 Easiest Popular Songs to Play on Piano
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.