Hedge Funds Paid Dearly For Being Bullish On Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)

Is Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) a worthy investment now? The smart money is becoming hopeful. The number of long hedge fund bets totaled 56 at the end of June. Our calculations also showed that UBER isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).



What does smart money think about Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 56 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 56 from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in UBER over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Hillhouse Capital Management was the largest shareholder of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER), with a stake worth $697.3 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Hillhouse Capital Management was Viking Global, which amassed a stake valued at $620 million. Coatue Management, Glade Brook Capital Partners, and Citadel Investment Group were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As aggregate interest increased, key money managers have been driving this bullishness. Hillhouse Capital Management, managed by Lei Zhang, established the biggest position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER). Hillhouse Capital Management had $697.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global also made a $620 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new UBER positions are Philippe Laffont’s Coatue Management, Paul Hudson’s Glade Brook Capital Partners, and Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN), Ambev SA (NYSE:ABEV), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), and Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble UBER’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position SAN 22 701860 -1 ABEV 16 294772 3 MS 60 4267216 6 ENB 20 331452 0 Average 29.5 1398825 2

As you can see these stocks had an average of 29.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1399 million. That figure was $5767 million in UBER’s case. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Ambev SA (NYSE:ABEV) is the least popular one with only 16 bullish hedge fund positions. Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately UBER wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on UBER were disappointed as the stock returned -34.3% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far this year.

