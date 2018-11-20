Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Wipro Limited (WIT)

Published on October 10, 2019 at 3:46 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

World-class money managers like Ken Griffin and Barry Rosenstein only invest their wealthy clients’ money after undertaking a rigorous examination of any potential stock. They are particularly successful in this regard when it comes to small-cap stocks, which their peerless research gives them a big information advantage on when it comes to judging their worth. It’s not surprising then that they generate their biggest returns from these stocks and invest more of their money in these stocks on average than other investors. It’s also not surprising then that we pay close attention to these picks ourselves and have built a market-beating investment strategy around them.

Is Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) undervalued? The smart money is getting more optimistic. The number of long hedge fund positions increased by 3 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that WIT isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. WIT was in 14 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. There were 11 hedge funds in our database with WIT holdings at the end of the previous quarter.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

WIT_oct2019

Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow reaching 40000 in a year, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s analyze the key hedge fund action regarding Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT).

What have hedge funds been doing with Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 27% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards WIT over the last 16 quarters. With the smart money’s positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

Dmitry Balyasny

Among these funds, AQR Capital Management held the most valuable stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT), which was worth $35.4 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Segantii Capital which amassed $34.2 million worth of shares. Moreover, Fisher Asset Management, LMR Partners, and Renaissance Technologies were also bullish on Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As industrywide interest jumped, some big names have jumped into Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) headfirst. Citadel Investment Group, managed by Ken Griffin, initiated the most outsized position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT). Citadel Investment Group had $1.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital also initiated a $0.6 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management and Michael Gelband’s ExodusPoint Capital.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT). These stocks are Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF), First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC), SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC), and TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). This group of stocks’ market valuations are similar to WIT’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
BF 28 698333 4
FDC 56 3664439 -1
SBAC 31 1594237 2
TDG 48 5078289 -4
Average 40.75 2758825 0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 40.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $2759 million. That figure was $145 million in WIT’s case. First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF) is the least popular one with only 28 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) is even less popular than BF. Hedge funds dodged a bullet by taking a bearish stance towards WIT. Our calculations showed that the top 20 most popular hedge fund stocks returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately WIT wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was very bearish); WIT investors were disappointed as the stock returned -15.7% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in 2019.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About The Southern Company (SO)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Simon Property Group, Inc (SPG)Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG...Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Going to Burn These Hedge...Do Hedge Funds Love Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA)?Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On About Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) ?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Wipro Limited (WIT) Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Wipro Limited (WIT) 4 Stocks “the World’s Most Feared Investor” Bought in Q3 (and 1 He Dumped) Is Wipro Limited (ADR) (WIT) A Good Stock to Buy? Wipro Limited (ADR) (WIT): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Top 5 Philanthropists in the World An Insider Is Buying Accenture Plc (ACN) 10 Biggest Companies That Offer Pensions 15 Wealthiest Families in the World vs. First Generation Ultra Billionaires 5 Makeup Companies that Don’t Test on Animals
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.