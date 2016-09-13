Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF)

We are still in an overall bull market and many stocks that smart money investors were piling into surged through October 17th. Among them, Facebook and Microsoft ranked among the top 3 picks and these stocks gained 45% and 39% respectively. Hedge funds’ top 3 stock picks returned 34.4% this year and beat the S&P 500 ETFs by 13 percentage points. Investing in index funds guarantees you average returns, not superior returns. We are looking to generate superior returns for our readers. That’s why we believe it isn’t a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF).

Is Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) a good investment today? Hedge funds are in a bullish mood. The number of long hedge fund positions moved up by 1 recently. Our calculations also showed that VFF isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). VFF was in 4 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. There were 3 hedge funds in our database with VFF positions at the end of the previous quarter.



How are hedge funds trading Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 4 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 33% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 0 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in VFF a year ago. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, Richard Driehaus’s Driehaus Capital has the largest position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF), worth close to $4.8 million, comprising 0.2% of its total 13F portfolio. Coming in second is John Overdeck and David Siegel of Two Sigma Advisors, with a $4.4 million position; less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Some other hedge funds and institutional investors that are bullish consist of Israel Englander’s Millennium Management, and George Zweig, Shane Haas and Ravi Chander’s Signition LP.

Consequently, specific money managers were breaking ground themselves. Driehaus Capital, managed by Richard Driehaus, initiated the largest position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF). Driehaus Capital had $4.8 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors also made a $4.4 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The only other fund with a new position in the stock is Israel Englander’s Millennium Management.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF). We will take a look at International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI), Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC), Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR), and New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM). This group of stocks’ market values are closest to VFF’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position IMXI 12 97748 1 DMRC 6 50230 3 MAXR 12 43172 5 NEWM 14 52864 -3 Average 11 61004 1.5

As you can see these stocks had an average of 11 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $61 million. That figure was $10 million in VFF’s case. New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) is even less popular than DMRC. Hedge funds dodged a bullet by taking a bearish stance towards VFF. Our calculations showed that the top 20 most popular hedge fund stocks returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately VFF wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was very bearish); VFF investors were disappointed as the stock returned -20.9% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in 2019.

