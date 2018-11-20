Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Published on June 11, 2019 at 10:40 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Looking for stocks with high upside potential? Just follow the big players within the hedge fund industry. Why should you do so? Let’s take a brief look at what statistics have to say about hedge funds’ stock picking abilities to illustrate. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index returned approximately 12.1% in 2019 (through May 30th). Conversely, hedge funds’ 20 preferred S&P 500 stocks generated a return of 18.7% during the same period, with the majority of these stock picks outperforming the broader market benchmark. Coincidence? It might happen to be so, but it is unlikely. Our research covering the last 18 years indicates that hedge funds’ stock picks generate superior risk-adjusted returns. That’s why we believe it is wise to check hedge fund activity before you invest your time or your savings on a stock like Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Is Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) a splendid investment now? The best stock pickers are betting on the stock. The number of long hedge fund bets improved by 5 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that tss isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

Steve Cohen SAC CAPITAL ADVISORS

We’re going to take a glance at the new hedge fund action surrounding Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

How have hedgies been trading Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 40 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 14% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 30 hedge funds with a bullish position in TSS a year ago. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with TSS Positions

Among these funds, Citadel Investment Group held the most valuable stake in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS), which was worth $427 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was Millennium Management which amassed $114.3 million worth of shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital, Samlyn Capital, and Point72 Asset Management were also bullish on Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Consequently, key hedge funds were leading the bulls’ herd. Prana Capital Management, managed by Peter Seuss, initiated the biggest position in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Prana Capital Management had $17.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Vikas Lunia’s Lunia Capital also made a $11.4 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new TSS investors: Leon Shaulov’s Maplelane Capital, Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management, and Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) but similarly valued. We will take a look at CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB), MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI), Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR), and First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC). All of these stocks’ market caps match TSS’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
GIB 18 340331 1
MSCI 36 630783 -2
CLR 31 559307 -5
FRC 18 683851 3
Average 25.75 553568 -0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 25.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $554 million. That figure was $1151 million in TSS’s case. MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) is the least popular one with only 18 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on TSS as the stock returned 29.5% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were clearly right about piling into this stock relative to other stocks with similar market capitalizations.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Coca-Cola Company (KO) ?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About JD.Com Inc (JD)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)Is Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About eBay Inc (EBAY)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Total System Services, Inc. (TSS): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Sizable Insider Purchases At American Express (AXP), 2 Other Companies Amid Declining Insider Confidence Why These 5 NYSE Stocks Are Down Big Time Today Total System Services, Inc. (TSS): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Timothy Curro’s Value Holdings Bets on Total System Services Inc. (TSS), Global Payments Inc. (GPN), & More in Q3 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.