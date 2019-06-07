Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD)

Published on June 14, 2019 at 4:32 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, therefore imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, smart money investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn’t mean that they don’t have occasional colossal losses; they do (like Peltz’s recent General Electric losses). However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, as the current round of 13F filings has just ended, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Is The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) an attractive stock to buy now? Money managers are taking a bullish view. The number of bullish hedge fund bets went up by 9 recently. Our calculations also showed that ttd isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. TTD was in 25 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2019. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with TTD holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

In the financial world there are dozens of gauges stock traders put to use to size up their holdings. A couple of the best gauges are hedge fund and insider trading moves. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top hedge fund managers can beat the market by a superb amount (see the details here).

D. E. Shaw

We’re going to check out the fresh hedge fund action surrounding The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

How have hedgies been trading The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 25 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 56% from the fourth quarter of 2018. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards TTD over the last 15 quarters. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with TTD Positions

More specifically, D E Shaw was the largest shareholder of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD), with a stake worth $126.2 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing D E Shaw was Citadel Investment Group, which amassed a stake valued at $99.7 million. Renaissance Technologies, Whale Rock Capital Management, and Arrowstreet Capital were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As one would reasonably expect, specific money managers have been driving this bullishness. Whale Rock Capital Management, managed by Alex Sacerdote, established the most valuable position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD). Whale Rock Capital Management had $65.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Josh Resnick’s Jericho Capital Asset Management also made a $35.2 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new TTD investors: James Crichton’s Hitchwood Capital Management, Richard Driehaus’s Driehaus Capital, and Alexander Mitchell’s Scopus Asset Management.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) but similarly valued. We will take a look at RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG), Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN), Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK), and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). All of these stocks’ market caps are similar to TTD’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
RNG 43 1207897 -5
MTN 28 379860 2
WLK 26 364816 2
CGNX 13 230572 0
Average 27.5 545786 -0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 27.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $546 million. That figure was $493 million in TTD’s case. RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) is the least popular one with only 13 bullish hedge fund positions. The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on TTD as the stock returned 2% during the same time frame and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Corning Incorporated (GLW)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings...Is The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) A Good Stock To Buy?Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) ?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) Should You Buy The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD)? Market Movers Today: Immersion Corporation (IMMR), Trade Desk Inc (TTD), Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc (BUFF), and More Coty Inc (COTY), Trade Desk Inc (TTD): Insiders Make Big Purchases 40 Fresh Stories to Know How is it Going in the Financial Markets Today Do Hedge Funds Love Trade Desk Inc (TTD)? Trade Desk Inc (TTD)’s IPO Quiet Period Expiration Is A Buying Opportunity 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.