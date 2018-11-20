Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Lovesac Company (LOVE)

We are still in an overall bull market and many stocks that smart money investors were piling into surged through October 17th. Among them, Facebook and Microsoft ranked among the top 3 picks and these stocks gained 45% and 39% respectively. Hedge funds’ top 3 stock picks returned 34.4% this year and beat the S&P 500 ETFs by 13 percentage points. Investing in index funds guarantees you average returns, not superior returns. We are looking to generate superior returns for our readers. That’s why we believe it isn’t a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE).

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) shareholders have witnessed an increase in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds in recent months. LOVE was in 10 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 8 hedge funds in our database with LOVE positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that LOVE isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).



What have hedge funds been doing with The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 25% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 7 hedge funds with a bullish position in LOVE a year ago. With the smart money’s positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) was held by Driehaus Capital, which reported holding $16.1 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Royce & Associates with a $9.6 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Skylands Capital, Manatuck Hill Partners, and Venator Capital Management.

As aggregate interest increased, key hedge funds have jumped into The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) headfirst. Columbus Circle Investors, managed by Principal Global Investors, assembled the largest position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE). Columbus Circle Investors had $2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Israel Englander’s Millennium Management also initiated a $0.7 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group and Gavin Saitowitz and Cisco J. del Valle’s Springbok Capital.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL), Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE), Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK), and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). This group of stocks’ market caps match LOVE’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position POWL 11 32062 2 NE 16 67086 -7 SRRK 8 52673 3 PAR 5 31863 -1 Average 10 45921 -0.75

As you can see these stocks had an average of 10 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $46 million. That figure was $46 million in LOVE’s case. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) is the least popular one with only 5 bullish hedge fund positions. The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately LOVE wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); LOVE investors were disappointed as the stock returned -39.9% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in 2019.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.