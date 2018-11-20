Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX)

Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of June. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 750 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are collectively bullish on. One of their picks is Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX), so let’s take a closer look at the sentiment that surrounds it in the current quarter.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) was in 28 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. SFIX has experienced an increase in hedge fund interest in recent months. There were 27 hedge funds in our database with SFIX positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that SFIX isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view the video below).



How have hedgies been trading Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 28 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 4% from the first quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 20 hedge funds with a bullish position in SFIX a year ago. With hedge funds’ sentiment swirling, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, Robert Pitts’s Steadfast Capital Management has the biggest position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX), worth close to $71.5 million, accounting for 1% of its total 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Park West Asset Management, led by Peter S. Park, holding a $30.4 million position; 1.3% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Some other members of the smart money that hold long positions encompass Bill Miller’s Miller Value Partners, James Woodson Davis’s Woodson Capital Management and John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors.

As industrywide interest jumped, key hedge funds were leading the bulls’ herd. Miller Value Partners, managed by Bill Miller, created the most valuable position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX). Miller Value Partners had $28 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. James Woodson Davis’s Woodson Capital Management also initiated a $25.9 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new SFIX investors: Bijan Modanlou, Joseph Bou-Saba, and Jayaveera Kodali’s Alta Park Capital, Principal Global Investors’s Columbus Circle Investors, and Dipak Patel’s Alight Capital.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) but similarly valued. These stocks are Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF), The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX), Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM), and Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). This group of stocks’ market values match SFIX’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position FOXF 11 28084 -3 DSGX 11 121216 1 BSM 7 11439 2 NEOG 12 28955 0 Average 10.25 47424 0

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 10.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $47 million. That figure was $262 million in SFIX’s case. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately SFIX wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on SFIX were disappointed as the stock returned -39.8% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q3.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.