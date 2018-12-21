Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Seaboard Corporation (SEB)

Published on October 29, 2019 at 5:15 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 750 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of June 28. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as we share valuable insight into the smart money sentiment towards Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMEX:SEB).

Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMEX:SEB) investors should pay attention to an increase in hedge fund interest of late. Our calculations also showed that SEB isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To the average investor there are a multitude of methods stock market investors put to use to evaluate publicly traded companies. A pair of the less utilized methods are hedge fund and insider trading activity. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top investment managers can beat the S&P 500 by a healthy margin (see the details here).

Martin Whitman Third Avenue Management Marty Whitman

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s take a look at the fresh hedge fund action regarding Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMEX:SEB).

What does smart money think about Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMEX:SEB)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 45% from the first quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in SEB over the last 16 quarters. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of key hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

SEB_oct2019

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, Kahn Brothers, managed by Irving Kahn, holds the biggest position in Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMEX:SEB). Kahn Brothers has a $54.8 million position in the stock, comprising 6.9% of its 13F portfolio. On Kahn Brothers’s heels is Renaissance Technologies, with a $28.9 million position; the fund has less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Remaining professional money managers that hold long positions contain George Baxter’s Sabrepoint Capital, David Rosen’s Rubric Capital Management and Martin Whitman’s Third Avenue Management.

As industrywide interest jumped, some big names were breaking ground themselves. Kahn Brothers, managed by Irving Kahn, initiated the biggest position in Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMEX:SEB). Kahn Brothers had $54.8 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Clint Carlson’s Carlson Capital also made a $2 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new SEB investors: Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group, Frederick DiSanto’s Ancora Advisors, and Brian C. Freckmann’s Lyon Street Capital.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMEX:SEB) but similarly valued. These stocks are The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG), Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC), Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN), and Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to SEB’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TSG 38 877092 -6
TDOC 18 172338 1
JWN 27 158315 1
BKH 16 155183 -2
Average 24.75 340732 -1.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 24.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $341 million. That figure was $137 million in SEB’s case. The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) is the least popular one with only 16 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMEX:SEB) is even less popular than BKH. Hedge funds clearly dropped the ball on SEB as the stock delivered strong returns, though hedge funds’ consensus picks still generated respectable returns. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on SEB as the stock returned 5.8% during the third quarter and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY) Is Burning These Hedge FundsHere’s What Hedge Funds Think About Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO)Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Adecoagro SA (AGRO) AnymoreIs MacroGenics Inc (MGNX) Going To Burn These Hedge Funds ?Do Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On QAD Inc. (QADA)?Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) Is Burning These Hedge Funds

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Seaboard Corporation (SEB) Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Seaboard Corporation (SEB) ? Seaboard Corp (SEB): Are Hedge Funds Right To Avoid This Stock? Seaboard Corp. Set To Benefit From Lower Corn Prices Hedge Funds Are Buying Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Leucadia National Corp. (LUK) Hedge Funds Are Buying Smithfield Foods, Inc. (SFD) 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.