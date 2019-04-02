Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI)

At Insider Monkey, we pore over the filings of nearly 750 top investment firms every quarter, a process we have now completed for the latest reporting period. The data we’ve gathered as a result gives us access to a wealth of collective knowledge based on these firms’ portfolio holdings as of June 28. In this article, we will use that wealth of knowledge to determine whether or not Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) makes for a good investment right now.

Is Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) a safe investment now? Hedge funds are becoming more confident. The number of bullish hedge fund positions rose by 5 recently. Our calculations also showed that RYI isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).



In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount.

Let's analyze the new hedge fund action regarding Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI).

What have hedge funds been doing with Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 45% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in RYI over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, D E Shaw was the largest shareholder of Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI), with a stake worth $3.4 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing D E Shaw was AQR Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $1.8 million. Luminus Management, Winton Capital Management, and Citadel Investment Group were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As industrywide interest jumped, key money managers were breaking ground themselves. Renaissance Technologies initiated the biggest position in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI). Renaissance Technologies had $0.4 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Roger Ibbotson’s Zebra Capital Management also initiated a $0.2 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new RYI investors: Jonathan Soros’s JS Capital, Peter Algert and Kevin Coldiron’s Algert Coldiron Investors, and Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI). These stocks are Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS), Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA), Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ), and The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to RYI’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position CATS 6 7067 0 XELA 9 63939 -1 OXSQ 5 8208 -1 CATO 18 26029 6 Average 9.5 26311 1

As you can see these stocks had an average of 9.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $26 million. That figure was $10 million in RYI’s case. The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is the least popular one with only 5 bullish hedge fund positions. Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on RYI, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 2.4% during the third quarter and outperformed the market as well.

This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.