Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT)

Published on October 28, 2019 at 8:46 am by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Before we spend days researching a stock idea we like to take a look at how hedge funds and billionaire investors recently traded that stock. Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) lagged the larger S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 10 percentage points since the end of the third quarter of 2018. This means hedge funds that are allocating a higher percentage of their portfolio to small-cap stocks were probably underperforming the market. However, this also means that as small-cap stocks start to mean revert, these hedge funds will start delivering better returns than the S&P 500 Index funds. In this article, we will take a look at what hedge funds think about PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Is PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) going to take off soon? The best stock pickers are buying. The number of long hedge fund positions rose by 5 lately. Our calculations also showed that PSMT isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). PSMT was in 15 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. There were 10 hedge funds in our database with PSMT positions at the end of the previous quarter.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

PSMT_oct2019

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s take a glance at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

What have hedge funds been doing with PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 50% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 4 hedge funds with a bullish position in PSMT a year ago. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Roger Ibbotson Zebra Capital

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT), with a stake worth $28.6 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was Citadel Investment Group, which amassed a stake valued at $12 million. Millennium Management, Marshall Wace LLP, and D E Shaw were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Now, key hedge funds were leading the bulls’ herd. Two Sigma Advisors, managed by John Overdeck and David Siegel, established the biggest position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Two Sigma Advisors had $0.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw also initiated a $0.8 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Roger Ibbotson’s Zebra Capital Management, Minhua Zhang’s Weld Capital Management, and Joel Greenblatt’s Gotham Asset Management.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). We will take a look at Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK), Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB), Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB), and Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU). This group of stocks’ market valuations are similar to PSMT’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CPK 9 37823 -2
CTB 15 165487 -2
BHLB 9 56410 -4
KALU 15 110047 -4
Average 12 92442 -3

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 12 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $92 million. That figure was $61 million in PSMT’s case. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on PSMT as the stock returned 39.9% during the third quarter and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Do Hedge Funds Love First Merchants Corporation (FRME)?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)Bottomline Technologies (EPAY): Hedge Funds Buying, But Sentiment Is Still...Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)Genworth Financial Inc (GNW): These Hedge Funds Cashed Out Too EarlyGreif, Inc. (GEF): Hedge Fund Sentiment Stagnant But Still Bullish

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) Mild Insider Selling at PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) and ANSYS Inc. (ANSS); Insider Buying at Three Other Companies Facebook, Google, and More: Why Investors Are Buzzing About These 5 Stocks Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) CEO Sells Massive Amount of Shares, Plus a Look at 2 Other Companies with Insider Selling Why Are These Four Stocks on the Move Today? Hedge Funds Are Starting To Buy PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.