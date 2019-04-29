Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On PPDAI Group Inc. (PPDF)

Published on May 3, 2019 at 9:24 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

At Insider Monkey we follow nearly 750 of the best-performing investors and even though many of them lost money in the last couple of months of 2018 (some actually delivered very strong returns), the history teaches us that over the long-run they still manage to beat the market, which is why it can be profitable for us to imitate their activity. Of course, even the best money managers can sometimes get it wrong, but following some of their picks gives us a better chance to outperform the crowd than picking a random stock and this is where our research comes in.

PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) has experienced an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers recently. Our calculations also showed that ppdf isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are dozens of tools stock traders have at their disposal to assess their holdings. A duo of the less known tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top fund managers can beat the S&P 500 by a healthy amount (see the details here).

Millennium Management, Catapult Capital Management

We’re going to take a peek at the key hedge fund action surrounding PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF).

What have hedge funds been doing with PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 6 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 20% from the second quarter of 2018. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards PPDF over the last 14 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with PPDF Positions

The largest stake in PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) was held by Arrowstreet Capital, which reported holding $3.7 million worth of stock at the end of December. It was followed by Marshall Wace LLP with a $0.5 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Millennium Management, Sensato Capital Management, and Weld Capital Management.

As aggregate interest increased, key hedge funds were leading the bulls’ herd. Marshall Wace LLP, managed by Paul Marshall and Ian Wace, established the largest position in PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF). Marshall Wace LLP had $0.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Israel Englander’s Millennium Management also made a $0.3 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new PPDF positions are Ernest Chow and Jonathan Howe’s Sensato Capital Management and Minhua Zhang’s Weld Capital Management.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG), Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW), BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI), and Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to PPDF’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TYG 3 2890 0
AAWW 19 121011 4
BJRI 21 145000 1
WAGE 13 83887 1
Average 14 88197 1.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 14 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $88 million. That figure was $5 million in PPDF’s case. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) is the least popular one with only 3 bullish hedge fund positions. PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on PPDF as the stock returned 57.8% and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Wageworks Inc (WAGE) ?5 Stocks Billionaire Warren Buffett LikesHere’s What Hedge Funds Think About FB Financial Corporation (FBK)5 Stocks That Billionaire Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Added5 Ways the Smart Money is Playing Trillion Dollar E-commerce TrendHere’s What Hedge Funds Think About OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.