Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On pdvWireless Inc (PDVW)

Is pdvWireless Inc (NASDAQ:PDVW) a great investment right now? Hedge funds are in a bullish mood. The number of long hedge fund bets increased by 3 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that pdvw isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. PDVW was in 12 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. There were 9 hedge funds in our database with PDVW positions at the end of the previous quarter.

Let’s go over the latest hedge fund action surrounding pdvWireless Inc (NASDAQ:PDVW).

What does the smart money think about pdvWireless Inc (NASDAQ:PDVW)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 33% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards PDVW over the last 14 quarters. With hedge funds’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, Cerberus Capital Management, managed by Stephen Feinberg, holds the most valuable position in pdvWireless Inc (NASDAQ:PDVW). Cerberus Capital Management has a $131.1 million position in the stock, comprising 13.7% of its 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Owl Creek Asset Management, managed by Jeffrey Altman, which holds a $99 million position; 3.3% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Other peers that hold long positions encompass Daniel Lascano’s Lomas Capital Management, Daniel Gold’s QVT Financial and Michael Price’s MFP Investors.

Consequently, some big names have jumped into pdvWireless Inc (NASDAQ:PDVW) headfirst. Lomas Capital Management, managed by Daniel Lascano, established the most valuable position in pdvWireless Inc (NASDAQ:PDVW). Lomas Capital Management had $12.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw also made a $1 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new PDVW positions are Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group and Peter Muller’s PDT Partners.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to pdvWireless Inc (NASDAQ:PDVW). These stocks are Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER), Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX), Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX), and Synthorx, Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR). This group of stocks’ market values match PDVW’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position OMER 7 40210 -1 RMAX 5 46656 -5 OFLX 5 8298 1 THOR 5 300834 5 Average 5.5 99000 0

As you can see these stocks had an average of 5.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $99 million. That figure was $260 million in PDVW’s case. Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) is the least popular one with only 5 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks pdvWireless Inc (NASDAQ:PDVW) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately PDVW wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock and hedge funds that were betting on PDVW were disappointed as the stock returned 0.6% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

