Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On pdvWireless Inc (PDVW)

Published on May 9, 2019 at 11:05 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is pdvWireless Inc (NASDAQ:PDVW) a good equity to bet on right now? We like to check what the smart money thinks first before doing extensive research. Although there have been several high profile failed hedge fund picks, the consensus picks among hedge fund investors have historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk attributes. It’s not surprising given that hedge funds have access to better information and more resources to find the winners in the stock market.

Is pdvWireless Inc (NASDAQ:PDVW) a great investment right now? Hedge funds are in a bullish mood. The number of long hedge fund bets increased by 3 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that pdvw isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. PDVW was in 12 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. There were 9 hedge funds in our database with PDVW positions at the end of the previous quarter.

To most traders, hedge funds are seen as unimportant, outdated financial tools of the past. While there are more than 8000 funds trading today, Our experts choose to focus on the aristocrats of this club, about 750 funds. These money managers have their hands on bulk of the hedge fund industry’s total capital, and by keeping an eye on their matchless equity investments, Insider Monkey has revealed a number of investment strategies that have historically outstripped the market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outstripped the S&P 500 index by nearly 5 percentage points annually since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 27.5% since February 2017 (through March 12th) even though the market was up nearly 25% during the same period. We just shared a list of 6 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 6% in less than a month.

Jeffrey Altman Owl Creek

Let’s go over the latest hedge fund action surrounding pdvWireless Inc (NASDAQ:PDVW).

What does the smart money think about pdvWireless Inc (NASDAQ:PDVW)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 33% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards PDVW over the last 14 quarters. With hedge funds’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with PDVW Positions

According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, Cerberus Capital Management, managed by Stephen Feinberg, holds the most valuable position in pdvWireless Inc (NASDAQ:PDVW). Cerberus Capital Management has a $131.1 million position in the stock, comprising 13.7% of its 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Owl Creek Asset Management, managed by Jeffrey Altman, which holds a $99 million position; 3.3% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Other peers that hold long positions encompass Daniel Lascano’s Lomas Capital Management, Daniel Gold’s QVT Financial and Michael Price’s MFP Investors.

Consequently, some big names have jumped into pdvWireless Inc (NASDAQ:PDVW) headfirst. Lomas Capital Management, managed by Daniel Lascano, established the most valuable position in pdvWireless Inc (NASDAQ:PDVW). Lomas Capital Management had $12.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw also made a $1 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new PDVW positions are Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group and Peter Muller’s PDT Partners.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to pdvWireless Inc (NASDAQ:PDVW). These stocks are Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER), Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX), Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX), and Synthorx, Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR). This group of stocks’ market values match PDVW’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
OMER 7 40210 -1
RMAX 5 46656 -5
OFLX 5 8298 1
THOR 5 300834 5
Average 5.5 99000 0

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 5.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $99 million. That figure was $260 million in PDVW’s case. Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) is the least popular one with only 5 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks pdvWireless Inc (NASDAQ:PDVW) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately PDVW wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock and hedge funds that were betting on PDVW were disappointed as the stock returned 0.6% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
How the Smart Money is Playing Oil M&AHere’s What Hedge Funds Think About Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI...Is Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Seacor Holdings, Inc. (CKH)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Select Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR) ?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About istar Inc (STAR)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Starboard Value LP, Eddie Lampert, Elliott Management, Snap Inc. (SNAP), Facebook, Inc. (FB), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Einhorn, John Paulson, Steve Cohen, Jana Partners, Twitter Inc. (TWTR), Evans & Sutherland Computer Corp (ESCC), New Media Inv Group (NEWM), and More 13G Filing: QVT Financial and pdvWireless, Inc. (PDVW) Is pdvWireless Inc (PDVW) A Good Stock To Buy? Stephen Feinberg Buys More Shares Of Pacific DataVision (PDVW) Cerberus Capital & Owl Creek Buy More Shares of Pacific DataVision Inc. (PDVW) What Hedge Funds Think About Newly-Listed Stocks ~ Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO), Box Inc (BOX), Pacific DataVision, Inc. (PDVW) 25 Cities with the Most Unfaithful Wives 6 Easiest Programming Languages for Middle School Students 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.