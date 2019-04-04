Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT)

Published on October 28, 2019 at 6:14 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

“Since 2006, value stocks (IVE vs IVW) have underperformed 11 of the 13 calendar years and when they beat growth, it wasn’t by much. Cumulatively, through this week, it has been a 122% differential (up 52% for value vs up 174% for growth). This appears to be the longest and most severe drought for value investors since data collection began. It will go our way eventually as there are too many people paying far too much for today’s darlings, both public and private. Further, the ten-year yield of 2.5% (pre-tax) isn’t attractive nor is real estate. We believe the value part of the global equity market is the only place to earn solid risk adjusted returns and we believe those returns will be higher than normal,” said Vilas Fund in its Q1 investor letter. We aren’t sure whether value stocks outperform growth, but we follow hedge fund investor letters to understand where the markets and stocks might be going. That’s why we believe it would be worthwhile to take a look at the hedge fund sentiment on New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) in order to identify whether reputable and successful top money managers continue to believe in its potential.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) was in 10 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. NYMT has seen an increase in hedge fund interest recently. There were 6 hedge funds in our database with NYMT holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that NYMT isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

Jeffrey Talpins Element Capital

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to take a look at the recent hedge fund action regarding New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT).

What have hedge funds been doing with New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 67% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 7 hedge funds with a bullish position in NYMT a year ago. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with NYMT Positions

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, Renaissance Technologies holds the largest position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Renaissance Technologies has a $11.3 million position in the stock, comprising less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Citadel Investment Group, managed by Ken Griffin, which holds a $5.2 million position; less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Remaining peers with similar optimism encompass Jeffrey Talpins’s Element Capital Management, David Harding’s Winton Capital Management and Israel Englander’s Millennium Management.

As one would reasonably expect, some big names were leading the bulls’ herd. Element Capital Management, managed by Jeffrey Talpins, established the biggest position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Element Capital Management had $1.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Israel Englander’s Millennium Management also made a $0.6 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new NYMT investors: D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw, Cliff Asness’s AQR Capital Management, and Roger Ibbotson’s Zebra Capital Management.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). These stocks are Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN), Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL), Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX), and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF). This group of stocks’ market values are closest to NYMT’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
HURN 11 31189 0
SCHL 14 71291 4
AXNX 12 132890 2
KREF 9 50623 0
Average 11.5 71498 1.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 11.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $71 million. That figure was $21 million in NYMT’s case. Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately NYMT wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); NYMT investors were disappointed as the stock returned 1.5% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in 2019.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)Genworth Financial Inc (GNW): These Hedge Funds Cashed Out Too EarlyHedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)Greif, Inc. (GEF): Hedge Fund Sentiment Stagnant But Still BullishBottomline Technologies (EPAY): Hedge Funds Buying, But Sentiment Is Still...Do Hedge Funds Love First Merchants Corporation (FRME)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)’s Most Influential Executives Caught Selling Big, Plus Noteworthy Insider Trading at Four Other Companies High-Dividend REIT Registers More Insider Buying, Plus Four Other Companies With Noteworthy Insider Transactions A Look at Some Noteworthy Insider Purchases and Sales American Capital Agency Corp. (AGNC) Dividend Cut: Should You Worry? Hatteras Financial Corp. (HTS), American Capital Agency Corp. (AGNC): Mortgage REIT Investors Don’t Fear the Taper American Capital Agency Corp. (AGNC), New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT), Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR): MBS REITs Look Good Now, But Can Their Performance Hold Up? 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.