Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Kura Oncology, Inc. (KURA)

Is Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) a buy here? Investors who are in the know are taking an optimistic view. The number of bullish hedge fund bets advanced by 5 in recent months.

Is Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) a buy here? Investors who are in the know are taking an optimistic view. The number of bullish hedge fund bets advanced by 5 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that KURA isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).



According to most stock holders, hedge funds are viewed as unimportant, outdated financial tools of years past. While there are over 8000 funds in operation today, Our researchers choose to focus on the leaders of this club, about 750 funds.

Now we're going to take a peek at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA).

What does smart money think about Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 22 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 29% from the first quarter of 2019. By comparison, 18 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in KURA a year ago. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, EcoR1 Capital was the largest shareholder of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA), with a stake worth $103.9 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing EcoR1 Capital was Great Point Partners, which amassed a stake valued at $60 million. Biotechnology Value Fund / BVF Inc, Cormorant Asset Management, and Prosight Capital were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Now, specific money managers were breaking ground themselves. Driehaus Capital, managed by Richard Driehaus, assembled the biggest position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA). Driehaus Capital had $7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group also made a $5.9 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new KURA positions are D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw, Benjamin A. Smith’s Laurion Capital Management, and Peter Muller’s PDT Partners.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) but similarly valued. These stocks are Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP), Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM), TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST), and Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to KURA’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position UVSP 9 42023 0 AGM 7 29670 -2 TRST 12 46609 2 OPB 9 138307 -2 Average 9.25 64152 -0.5

As you can see these stocks had an average of 9.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $64 million. That figure was $290 million in KURA’s case. TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately KURA wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on KURA were disappointed as the stock returned -23% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q3.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.