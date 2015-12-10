Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Itron, Inc. (ITRI)

Amid an overall bull market, many stocks that smart money investors were collectively bullish on surged through October 17th. Among them, Facebook and Microsoft ranked among the top 3 picks and these stocks gained 45% and 39% respectively. Our research shows that most of the stocks that smart money likes historically generate strong risk-adjusted returns. That’s why we weren’t surprised when hedge funds’ top 20 large-cap stock picks generated a return of 24.4% during the first 9 months of 2019 and outperformed the broader market benchmark by 4 percentage points.This is why following the smart money sentiment is a useful tool at identifying the next stock to invest in.

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) was in 22 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. ITRI investors should be aware of an increase in hedge fund interest of late. There were 15 hedge funds in our database with ITRI holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that ITRI isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view the video below).



How are hedge funds trading Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 22 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 47% from the first quarter of 2019. By comparison, 13 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in ITRI a year ago. With the smart money’s sentiment swirling, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) was held by Scopia Capital, which reported holding $204 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Impax Asset Management with a $146.2 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Cardinal Capital, Millennium Management, and Citadel Investment Group.

As industrywide interest jumped, some big names have been driving this bullishness. Driehaus Capital, managed by Richard Driehaus, established the biggest position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Driehaus Capital had $3.8 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Noam Gottesman’s GLG Partners also made a $2.3 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new ITRI investors: John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors, D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw, and Bernard Lambilliotte’s Ecofin Ltd.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) but similarly valued. These stocks are Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW), World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT), PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL), and Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to ITRI’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position WWW 12 49072 -7 INT 19 149964 1 POL 24 224406 1 IBTX 9 95311 -1 Average 16 129688 -1.5

As you can see these stocks had an average of 16 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $130 million. That figure was $483 million in ITRI’s case. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on ITRI as the stock returned 18.2% during the third quarter and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.