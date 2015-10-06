Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On IDACORP Inc (IDA)

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. Insider Monkey finished processing more than 730 13F filings submitted by hedge funds and prominent investors. These filings show these funds’ portfolio positions as of June 28th, 2019. What do these smart investors think about IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)?

IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) was in 22 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. IDA shareholders have witnessed an increase in hedge fund interest of late. There were 18 hedge funds in our database with IDA positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that IDA isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are plenty of gauges market participants have at their disposal to assess publicly traded companies. Some of the most innovative gauges are hedge fund and insider trading signals. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best money managers can outperform the broader indices by a healthy margin (see the details here).

Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow reaching 40000 in a year, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s take a glance at the new hedge fund action encompassing IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA).

What have hedge funds been doing with IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 22 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 22% from the first quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards IDA over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $114.8 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Millennium Management with a $41.7 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included GLG Partners, AQR Capital Management, and Fisher Asset Management.

As aggregate interest increased, key money managers were breaking ground themselves. Shelter Harbor Advisors, managed by Peter J. Hark, initiated the largest position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA). Shelter Harbor Advisors had $2.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Ben Levine, Andrew Manuel and Stefan Renold’s LMR Partners also made a $1.6 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new IDA positions are Michael Gelband’s ExodusPoint Capital, Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management, and Gavin Saitowitz and Cisco J. del Valle’s Springbok Capital.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) but similarly valued. These stocks are Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU), Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI), Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO), and First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble IDA’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position CCU 10 69208 -1 PRI 26 334200 14 LECO 22 279642 -4 FCNCA 17 144918 -1 Average 18.75 206992 2

As you can see these stocks had an average of 18.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $207 million. That figure was $332 million in IDA’s case. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) is the least popular one with only 10 bullish hedge fund positions. IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks (view the video below) among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on IDA as the stock returned 12.9% during the third quarter and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.



