Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Published on June 10, 2019 at 10:01 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Reputable billionaire investors such as Jim Simons, Cliff Asness and David Tepper generate exorbitant profits for their wealthy accredited investors (a minimum of $1 million in investable assets would be required to invest in a hedge fund and most successful hedge funds won’t accept your savings unless you commit at least $5 million) by pinpointing winning small-cap stocks. There is little or no publicly-available information at all on some of these small companies, which makes it hard for an individual investor to pin down a winner within the small-cap space. However, hedge funds and other big asset managers can do the due diligence and analysis for you instead, thanks to their highly-skilled research teams and vast resources to conduct an appropriate evaluation process. Looking for potential winners within the small-cap galaxy of stocks? We believe following the smart money is a good starting point.

Is HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) a healthy stock for your portfolio? Prominent investors are taking an optimistic view. The number of long hedge fund positions rose by 7 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that hubs isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Today there are tons of methods stock market investors have at their disposal to value publicly traded companies. A duo of the less utilized methods are hedge fund and insider trading moves. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best money managers can outclass the S&P 500 by a healthy margin (see the details here).

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES

We’re going to take a look at the fresh hedge fund action encompassing HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

What have hedge funds been doing with HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 29 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 32% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in HUBS over the last 15 quarters. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with HUBS Positions

Among these funds, SCGE Management held the most valuable stake in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS), which was worth $132.8 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was Two Sigma Advisors which amassed $107.5 million worth of shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies, Alkeon Capital Management, and Millennium Management were also bullish on HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As aggregate interest increased, some big names have been driving this bullishness. Arrowstreet Capital, managed by Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell, established the most outsized position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS). Arrowstreet Capital had $36.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management also initiated a $7.6 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Sander Gerber’s Hudson Bay Capital Management, Michael Platt and William Reeves’s BlueCrest Capital Mgmt., and David Costen Haley’s HBK Investments.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS). We will take a look at Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW), Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO), American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC), and Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to HUBS’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ARW 22 472588 1
PRGO 18 662267 -5
ACC 19 322439 3
LOGI 15 239756 1
Average 18.5 424263 0

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 18.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $424 million. That figure was $622 million in HUBS’s case. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) is the least popular one with only 15 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on HUBS as the stock returned 6.5% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were clearly right about piling into this stock relative to other stocks with similar market capitalizations.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE...Is Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Western Digital Corporation (WDC)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Entergy Corporation (ETR)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into HubSpot Inc (HUBS)? Is HubSpot Inc (HUBS) A Good Stock To Buy? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: King Street Capital, Third Point LLC, Alta Mesa Resources Inc (AMR), HubSpot Inc (HUBS), MYnd Analytics Inc (MYND), and More Hedge Funds Won’t Stop Buying HubSpot Inc (HUBS) Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI), HubSpot Inc (HUBS), More: Are These Stocks About To Jump Higher? Why We’re Watching HubSpot Inc (HUBS), Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) & More Should You Buy HubSpot Inc (HUBS)? 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.