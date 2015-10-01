Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Great Ajax Corp (AJX)

We can judge whether Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) is a good investment right now by following the lead of some of the best investors in the world and piggybacking their ideas. There’s no better way to get these firms’ immense resources and analytical capabilities working for us than to follow their lead into their best ideas. While not all of these picks will be winners, our research shows that these picks historically outperformed the market when we factor in known risk factors.

Is Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) a bargain? The best stock pickers are in an optimistic mood. The number of long hedge fund bets improved by 4 recently. Our calculations also showed that AJX isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).



Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds' small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years.

Let's analyze the key hedge fund action encompassing Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX).

What does smart money think about Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 8 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 100% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 3 hedge funds with a bullish position in AJX a year ago. With hedgies’ sentiment swirling, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Almitas Capital was the largest shareholder of Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX), with a stake worth $7.8 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Almitas Capital was Shoals Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $6.3 million. Renaissance Technologies, Ellington, and Millennium Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Now, some big names were breaking ground themselves. Millennium Management, managed by Israel Englander, established the most outsized position in Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX). Millennium Management had $0.4 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Michael Gelband’s ExodusPoint Capital also initiated a $0.2 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors and Roger Ibbotson’s Zebra Capital Management.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) but similarly valued. We will take a look at 22nd Century Group, Inc (NYSE:XXII), Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN), Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB), and Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE:INS). This group of stocks’ market valuations are similar to AJX’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position XXII 3 328 1 XIN 7 3605 0 HBB 1 1541 -2 INS 7 70269 2 Average 4.5 18936 0.25

As you can see these stocks had an average of 4.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $19 million. That figure was $17 million in AJX’s case. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) is the least popular one with only 1 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on AJX as the stock returned 13.2% during Q3 and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were clearly right about piling into this stock relative to other stocks with similar market capitalizations.

