Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) was in 17 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. GBCI investors should be aware of an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers of late. There were 12 hedge funds in our database with GBCI positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that GBCI isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view the video below).



Let's take a peek at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

How are hedge funds trading Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 42% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 6 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in GBCI a year ago. With the smart money’s capital changing hands, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Fisher Asset Management held the most valuable stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI), which was worth $27.8 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Balyasny Asset Management which amassed $8.5 million worth of shares. Moreover, GLG Partners, Millennium Management, and Forest Hill Capital were also bullish on Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Now, some big names have been driving this bullishness. Arrowstreet Capital, managed by Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell, assembled the most valuable position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Arrowstreet Capital had $2.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Renaissance Technologies also made a $1.9 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Benjamin A. Smith’s Laurion Capital Management, Irving Kahn’s Kahn Brothers, and Michael Gelband’s ExodusPoint Capital.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). We will take a look at Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC), The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT), The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC), and Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble GBCI’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position RBC 17 178292 0 GT 30 424551 11 CC 28 359067 -2 CSOD 27 661147 -2 Average 25.5 405764 1.75

As you can see these stocks had an average of 25.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $406 million. That figure was $63 million in GBCI’s case. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) is the least popular one with only 17 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) is even less popular than RBC. Hedge funds dodged a bullet by taking a bearish stance towards GBCI. Our calculations showed that the top 20 most popular hedge fund stocks returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately GBCI wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was very bearish); GBCI investors were disappointed as the stock returned 0.4% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in 2019.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.