Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY)

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has experienced an increase in enthusiasm from smart money recently.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has experienced an increase in enthusiasm from smart money recently. Our calculations also showed that CY isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.



In the financial world there are several signals stock market investors employ to appraise stocks. A couple of the most useful signals are hedge fund and insider trading interest.

What does smart money think about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY)?

What does smart money think about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 36 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 44% from the first quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 23 hedge funds with a bullish position in CY a year ago. With hedge funds’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of key hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, Pentwater Capital Management, managed by Matthew Halbower, holds the most valuable position in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Pentwater Capital Management has a $227.3 million position in the stock, comprising 2.4% of its 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Magnetar Capital, led by Alec Litowitz and Ross Laser, holding a $189.3 million position; the fund has 3.8% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Remaining professional money managers with similar optimism encompass D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw, Robert Emil Zoellner’s Alpine Associates and Carl Tiedemann and Michael Tiedemann’s TIG Advisors.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). These stocks are Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR), Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO), News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS), and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). This group of stocks’ market values match CY’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position CZR 48 3654846 -9 PSO 4 7111 0 NWS 9 40127 -1 SPR 31 2042908 2 Average 23 1436248 -2

As you can see these stocks had an average of 23 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1436 million. That figure was $1307 million in CY’s case. Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on CY, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 5.4% during the third quarter and outperformed the market as well.

