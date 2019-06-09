Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)

Published on June 14, 2019 at 6:28 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Out of thousands of stocks that are currently traded on the market, it is difficult to identify those that will really generate strong returns. Hedge funds and institutional investors spend millions of dollars on analysts with MBAs and PhDs, who are industry experts and well connected to other industry and media insiders on top of that. Individual investors can piggyback the hedge funds employing these talents and can benefit from their vast resources and knowledge in that way. We analyze quarterly 13F filings of nearly 750 hedge funds and, by looking at the smart money sentiment that surrounds a stock, we can determine whether it has the potential to beat the market over the long-term. Therefore, let’s take a closer look at what smart money thinks about Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Is Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) an exceptional investment now? The smart money is in a bullish mood. The number of bullish hedge fund positions advanced by 5 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that cuz isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Dmitry Balyasny

We’re going to take a peek at the new hedge fund action surrounding Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

What does the smart money think about Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 22 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 29% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards CUZ over the last 15 quarters. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with CUZ Positions

Among these funds, Millennium Management held the most valuable stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ), which was worth $40.3 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was Renaissance Technologies which amassed $37.4 million worth of shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management, Citadel Investment Group, and Shoals Capital Management were also bullish on Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As one would reasonably expect, specific money managers have been driving this bullishness. Shoals Capital Management, managed by Jeffrey Hinkle, created the most valuable position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Shoals Capital Management had $7.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Minhua Zhang’s Weld Capital Management also initiated a $2.7 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new CUZ investors: Peter Algert and Kevin Coldiron’s Algert Coldiron Investors, Richard Driehaus’s Driehaus Capital, and Bruce Kovner’s Caxton Associates LP.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB), Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND), Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR), and Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM). This group of stocks’ market caps match CUZ’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
PEB 10 78480 -2
FND 31 406072 12
HR 14 80226 5
HCM 6 8123 1
Average 15.25 143225 4

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 15.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $143 million. That figure was $138 million in CUZ’s case. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Unfortunately CUZ wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on CUZ were disappointed as the stock returned -5.9% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings...Is Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) A Good Stock To Buy?Is The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) A Good Stock To Buy?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Corning Incorporated (GLW)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) ?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Should You Buy Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)? How Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Stacks Up Against Barnes Group and Puma Biotechnology Higher Rates Fail To Scare Away These Companies’ Insiders Is Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) A Good Stock To Buy? Southern Copper Corp (SCCO), Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ), Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc (NES) Saw Millionaire Insider Purchases in September Is Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.