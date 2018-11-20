Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CorVel Corporation (CRVL)

Published on May 2, 2019 at 3:21 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Legendary investors such as Jeffrey Talpins and Seth Klarman earn enormous amounts of money for themselves and their investors by doing in-depth research on small-cap stocks that big brokerage houses don’t publish. Small cap stocks -especially when they are screened well- can generate substantial outperformance versus a boring index fund. That’s why we analyze the activity of those elite funds in these small-cap stocks. In the following paragraphs, we analyze CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL) from the perspective of those elite funds.

CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL) investors should be aware of an increase in hedge fund interest of late. CRVL was in 15 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. There were 11 hedge funds in our database with CRVL positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that crvl isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.5% through March 12, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT

We’re going to review the new hedge fund action surrounding CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL).

How have hedgies been trading CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 36% from the second quarter of 2018. On the other hand, there were a total of 12 hedge funds with a bullish position in CRVL a year ago. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with CRVL Positions

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL), with a stake worth $87.4 million reported as of the end of December. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was Ancora Advisors, which amassed a stake valued at $8.7 million. AQR Capital Management, Millennium Management, and GLG Partners were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Now, some big names have been driving this bullishness. Citadel Investment Group, managed by Ken Griffin, assembled the most valuable position in CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL). Citadel Investment Group had $0.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management also initiated a $0.4 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Peter Muller’s PDT Partners, Joel Greenblatt’s Gotham Asset Management, and Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL). These stocks are Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN), Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU), Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL), and Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to CRVL’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
HURN 13 28589 2
GLUU 20 108209 -2
LORL 18 564857 -4
BABY 15 96498 -4
Average 16.5 199538 -2

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 16.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $200 million. That figure was $113 million in CRVL’s case. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) is the least popular one with only 13 bullish hedge fund positions. CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately CRVL wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); CRVL investors were disappointed as the stock returned 8.2% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Moelis & Company (MC)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Yext, Inc. (YEXT) ?Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On CNOOC Limited (CEO)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is CorVel Corporation (CRVL) A Good Stock To Buy? Is CorVel Corporation (CRVL) A Good Stock To Buy? Hedge Funds Are Selling eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) CNinsure Inc. (ADR) (CISG): Insiders Aren’t Crazy About It This Metric Says You Are Smart to Sell CorVel Corporation (CRVL) Hedge Funds Are Buying CorVel Corporation (CRVL) Hedge Funds Are Buying National Financial Partners Corp. (NYSE:NFP) – Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE), CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL) 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.