Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)

Published on December 6, 2019 at 12:47 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We are still in an overall bull market and many stocks that smart money investors were piling into surged through the end of November. Among them, Facebook and Microsoft ranked among the top 3 picks and these stocks gained 54% and 51% respectively. Hedge funds’ top 3 stock picks returned 41.7% this year and beat the S&P 500 ETFs by 14 percentage points. Investing in index funds guarantees you average returns, not superior returns. We are looking to generate superior returns for our readers. That’s why we believe it isn’t a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM).

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) investors should be aware of an increase in enthusiasm from smart money recently. Our calculations also showed that BFAM isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q3 rankings and see the video below for Q2 rankings).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the Russell 2000 ETFs by 40 percentage points since May 2014 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.8% through November 21, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Paul Marshall Marshall Wace

Paul Marshall of Marshall Wace

Unlike the largest US hedge funds that are convinced Dow will soar past 40,000 or the world’s most bearish hedge fund that’s more convinced than ever that a crash is coming, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull or bear markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on the best performing hedge funds‘ buy/sell signals. We’re going to take a gander at the new hedge fund action regarding Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM).

Hedge fund activity in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

At Q3’s end, a total of 27 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 35% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 16 hedge funds with a bullish position in BFAM a year ago. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

BFAM_dec2019

More specifically, Marshall Wace was the largest shareholder of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM), with a stake worth $58.5 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Marshall Wace was Select Equity Group, which amassed a stake valued at $34.9 million. AQR Capital Management, D E Shaw, and Bishop Rock Capital were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Bishop Rock Capital allocated the biggest weight to Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM), around 4.72% of its portfolio. Lee Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 1.28 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to BFAM.

As aggregate interest increased, specific money managers were breaking ground themselves. Renaissance Technologies created the most outsized position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM). Renaissance Technologies had $14.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Michael Gelband’s ExodusPoint Capital also initiated a $5.5 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new BFAM investors: Ben Levine, Andrew Manuel and Stefan Renold’s LMR Partners, Michael Kharitonov and Jon David McAuliffe’s Voleon Capital, and Thomas Lee’s Lee Capital Management.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY), Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC), HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC), and Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM). This group of stocks’ market caps are similar to BFAM’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
BPY 8 32207 2
SC 23 795446 -3
HFC 27 544455 2
KIM 11 100029 -8
Average 17.25 368034 -1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 17.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $368 million. That figure was $217 million in BFAM’s case. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 37.4% in 2019 through the end of November and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 9.9 percentage points. Unfortunately BFAM wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on BFAM were disappointed as the stock returned -1.3% during the fourth quarter (through the end of November) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Aren’t Done Buying Hexcel Corporation (HXL)Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR)Do Hedge Funds Love Investors Bancorp, Inc. (ISBC)?Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Range Resources Corp. (RRC)?Hedge Funds Are Dumping Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) Do Hedge Funds Love Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)? Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) 10 Countries That Smoke The Least 10 Highest Paid CEOs in the World in 2019 5 Best Smartphones with A Headphone Jack In 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.