Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Box, Inc. (BOX)

Published on June 13, 2019 at 9:45 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 738 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds’ and investors’ portfolio positions as of March 31st. In this article, we look at what those funds think of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) based on that data.

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) was in 32 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. BOX investors should pay attention to an increase in enthusiasm from smart money in recent months. There were 24 hedge funds in our database with BOX positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that box isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Christian Leone Luxor Capital

We’re going to take a look at the key hedge fund action surrounding Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

How have hedgies been trading Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 32 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 33% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 30 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in BOX a year ago. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with BOX Positions

Among these funds, Bares Capital Management held the most valuable stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), which was worth $164.2 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was SQN Investors which amassed $68.7 million worth of shares. Moreover, RGM Capital, Luxor Capital Group, and Renaissance Technologies were also bullish on Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, key money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. RGM Capital, managed by Robert G. Moses, initiated the most valuable position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX). RGM Capital had $26.6 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Christian Leone’s Luxor Capital Group also initiated a $26.5 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new BOX investors: Wallace Weitz’s Wallace R. Weitz & Co., Thomas Ellis and Todd Hammer’s North Run Capital, and Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) but similarly valued. We will take a look at GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX), Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH), Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS), and Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). This group of stocks’ market values match BOX’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
GATX 11 239346 -3
NOAH 14 253895 3
PAAS 17 212637 2
MCY 15 142808 -3
Average 14.25 212172 -0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 14.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $212 million. That figure was $472 million in BOX’s case. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) is the least popular one with only 11 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on BOX, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned -0.7% during the same period and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC...Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Woodward Inc (WWD)Is ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) A Good Stock To Buy?Is AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Bank OZK (OZK)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Box, Inc. (BOX) Best Stock Pick From The 2018 Sohn Conference Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Elliott Management, BlueMountain Capital Management, NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT), Innodata Inc (INOD), and More Is Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) a Good Stock to Buy? Potrero Capital Research’s Return, AUM, and Holdings 2 Bulls, 1 Bear: Sohn Conference Takes On Facebook (FB), GrubHub (GRUB), Box (BOX) Market Movers Today: Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX), Overstock.com Inc (OSTK), Box Inc (BOX), Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO), and More 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.