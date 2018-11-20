Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)

Published on May 2, 2019 at 12:41 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) a good bet right now? We like to analyze hedge fund sentiment before doing days of in-depth research. We do so because hedge funds and other elite investors have numerous Ivy League graduates, expert network advisers, and supply chain tipsters working or consulting for them. There is not a shortage of news stories covering failed hedge fund investments and it is a fact that hedge funds’ picks don’t beat the market 100% of the time, but their consensus picks have historically done very well and have outperformed the market after adjusting for risk.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) investors should be aware of an increase in hedge fund interest of late. Our calculations also showed that bhvn isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

If you’d ask most stock holders, hedge funds are seen as slow, old investment vehicles of years past. While there are more than 8000 funds in operation at present, Our researchers hone in on the moguls of this group, approximately 750 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors shepherd bulk of the hedge fund industry’s total capital, and by tailing their matchless picks, Insider Monkey has formulated a number of investment strategies that have historically outstripped the S&P 500 index. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy defeated the S&P 500 index by nearly 5 percentage points per annum since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 27.5% since February 2017 (through March 12th) even though the market was up nearly 25% during the same period. We just shared a list of 6 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 6% in less than a month.

Ken Griffin CITADEL INVESTMENT GROUP

We’re going to take a gander at the latest hedge fund action surrounding Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN).

Hedge fund activity in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

At Q4’s end, a total of 22 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 22% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards BHVN over the last 14 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with BHVN Positions

The largest stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) was held by Vivo Capital, which reported holding $67.1 million worth of stock at the end of December. It was followed by Citadel Investment Group with a $34.7 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Samlyn Capital, Rubric Capital Management, and Knoll Capital Management.

As industrywide interest jumped, key money managers have been driving this bullishness. Vivo Capital, managed by Albert Cha and Frank Kung, established the most outsized position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN). Vivo Capital had $67.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. David Rosen’s Rubric Capital Management also made a $30.1 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson’s Adage Capital Management, Benjamin A. Smith’s Laurion Capital Management, and Brian Ashford-Russell and Tim Woolley’s Polar Capital.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) but similarly valued. These stocks are BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF), FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG), BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP), and AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble BHVN’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
BANF 9 40349 2
FFG 6 4443 2
BPMP 3 42610 -1
AVAV 9 33016 -4
Average 6.75 30105 -0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 6.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $30 million. That figure was $325 million in BHVN’s case. BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) is the least popular one with only 3 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on BHVN as the stock returned 64.6% and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were clearly right about piling into this stock relative to other stocks with similar market capitalizations.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On CNOOC Limited (CEO)Is Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) A Good Stock To Buy?Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Yext, Inc. (YEXT) ?Is Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Moelis & Company (MC)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
General Electric, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding, Tesla and More Are Trending Market Movers Today: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN), Facebook, Inc. (FB), Longfin Corp (LFIN), Verona Pharma PLC – ADR (VRNA), and More 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.