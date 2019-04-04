Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY)

Published on October 28, 2019 at 8:18 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Our extensive research has shown that imitating the smart money can generate significant returns for retail investors, which is why we track nearly 750 active prominent money managers and analyze their quarterly 13F filings. The stocks that are heavily bought by hedge funds historically outperformed the market, though there is no shortage of high profile failures like hedge funds’ 2018 losses in Facebook and Apple. Let’s take a closer look at what the funds we track think about Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) in this article.

Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) was in 18 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. BRY shareholders have witnessed an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers recently. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with BRY holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that BRY isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Today there are a lot of formulas shareholders have at their disposal to grade publicly traded companies. Two of the best formulas are hedge fund and insider trading moves. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top investment managers can trounce the market by a very impressive amount (see the details here).

BRY_oct2019

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to view the key hedge fund action surrounding Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY).

How have hedgies been trading Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 18 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 13% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 0 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in BRY a year ago. With hedgies’ sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

Howard Marks OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Among these funds, Oaktree Capital Management held the most valuable stake in Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY), which was worth $136.7 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Venor Capital Management which amassed $21.8 million worth of shares. Moreover, Millennium Management, Deep Basin Capital, and Soros Fund Management were also bullish on Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As one would reasonably expect, key money managers have been driving this bullishness. Deep Basin Capital, managed by Matt Smith, initiated the largest position in Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY). Deep Basin Capital had $7.8 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Michael Gelband’s ExodusPoint Capital also initiated a $0.5 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new BRY positions are David Harding’s Winton Capital Management, Joel Greenblatt’s Gotham Asset Management, and D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY). We will take a look at istar Inc (NYSE:STAR), Century Communities, Inc (NYSE:CCS), Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU), and Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP). This group of stocks’ market values resemble BRY’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
STAR 5 66936 -4
CCS 17 137530 1
MBUU 17 103028 -1
FSP 6 33455 -2
Average 11.25 85237 -1.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 11.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $85 million. That figure was $193 million in BRY’s case. Century Communities, Inc (NYSE:CCS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) is the least popular one with only 5 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately BRY wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on BRY were disappointed as the stock returned -10.6% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q3.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Genworth Financial Inc (GNW): These Hedge Funds Cashed Out Too EarlyHedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)Greif, Inc. (GEF): Hedge Fund Sentiment Stagnant But Still BullishDo Hedge Funds Love First Merchants Corporation (FRME)?Bottomline Technologies (EPAY): Hedge Funds Buying, But Sentiment Is Still...Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY) Marathon Asset Management’s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY) 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.