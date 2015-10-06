Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)

Published on October 14, 2019 at 6:43 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

World-class money managers like Ken Griffin and Barry Rosenstein only invest their wealthy clients’ money after undertaking a rigorous examination of any potential stock. They are particularly successful in this regard when it comes to small-cap stocks, which their peerless research gives them a big information advantage on when it comes to judging their worth. It’s not surprising then that they generate their biggest returns from these stocks and invest more of their money in these stocks on average than other investors. It’s also not surprising then that we pay close attention to these picks ourselves and have built a market-beating investment strategy around them.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) was in 38 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. ADPT has experienced an increase in hedge fund sentiment of late. There were 0 hedge funds in our database with ADPT positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that ADPT isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

ADPT_oct2019

Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow reaching 40000 in a year, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to take a look at the new hedge fund action surrounding Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT).

How are hedge funds trading Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 38 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 38 from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in ADPT over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Felix Baker - Baker Bros.

The largest stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) was held by Viking Global, which reported holding $1855 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Matrix Capital Management with a $837.1 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Senator Investment Group, Baker Bros. Advisors, and Millennium Management.

As one would reasonably expect, some big names have jumped into Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) headfirst. Viking Global, managed by Andreas Halvorsen, created the most outsized position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT). Viking Global had $1.855 billion invested in the company at the end of the quarter. David Goel and Paul Ferri’s Matrix Capital Management also initiated a $837.1 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Doug Silverman and Alexander Klabin’s Senator Investment Group, Julian Baker and Felix Baker’s Baker Bros. Advisors, and Israel Englander’s Millennium Management.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT). These stocks are Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN), Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE:TGE), AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO), and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to ADPT’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
AQN 9 63964 -3
TGE 13 47232 2
AGCO 25 227411 -1
PAC 4 105017 -3
Average 12.75 110906 -1.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 12.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $111 million. That figure was $3181 million in ADPT’s case. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately ADPT wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on ADPT were disappointed as the stock returned -36% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q3.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On IQVIA Holdings, Inc. (IQV)Is AMETEK, Inc. (AME) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds?These Hedge Funds Dodged A Bullet By Dumping PG&E Corporation (PCG)10 Biggest Makeup Companies that Test on Animals5 Safest Bottled Water Brands in 20198 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Adeptus Health Inc (ADPT) A Good Stock To Buy? Is Adeptus Health Inc (ADPT) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019 5 Safest Bottled Water Brands in 2019 10 Biggest Makeup Companies that Test on Animals
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.