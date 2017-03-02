Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

Published on October 26, 2019 at 9:54 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have gone over 730 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds’ and investors’ portfolio positions as of June 28th. In this article we look at what those investors think of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was in 13 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. AKR shareholders have witnessed an increase in enthusiasm from smart money of late. There were 10 hedge funds in our database with AKR holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that AKR isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

AKR_oct2019

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to analyze the key hedge fund action regarding Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

What have hedge funds been doing with Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 30% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in AKR over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Martin Whitman Third Avenue Management Marty Whitman

The largest stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was held by AEW Capital Management, which reported holding $37.6 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Third Avenue Management with a $31.4 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Fisher Asset Management, Balyasny Asset Management, and Winton Capital Management.

As industrywide interest jumped, key hedge funds were leading the bulls’ herd. Winton Capital Management, managed by David Harding, initiated the biggest position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Winton Capital Management had $7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Michael Gelband’s ExodusPoint Capital also made a $0.5 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management and John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) but similarly valued. These stocks are Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN), Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA), and ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to AKR’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
YEXT 21 186091 -2
HAIN 17 545406 4
DAVA 8 52160 2
EXLS 11 44825 1
Average 14.25 207121 1.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 14.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $207 million. That figure was $109 million in AKR’s case. Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on AKR, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 5.4% during the third quarter and outperformed the market.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR): Hedge Funds Had A Change of HeartPBF Energy Inc (PBF): Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpHedge Funds Started Buying Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) AgainMacquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC): Are Hedge Funds Back?Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Navient Corporation (NAVI)?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Einhorn, Marc Lasry, Bill Miller, Caxton Associates, Acadia Realty Trust (AKR), FedEx Corporation (FDX), and More Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Is Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) A Good Stock To Buy? Hedge Funds Are Crazy About CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) Hedge Funds Are Buying Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) This Metric Says You Are Smart to Buy Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) Rouse Properties Inc (RSE): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.