Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On The Chefs Warehouse, Inc (CHEF)

Published on May 3, 2019 at 10:15 am by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is The Chefs Warehouse, Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) a good bet right now? We like to analyze hedge fund sentiment before doing days of in-depth research. We do so because hedge funds and other elite investors have numerous Ivy League graduates, expert network advisers, and supply chain tipsters working or consulting for them. There is not a shortage of news stories covering failed hedge fund investments and it is a fact that hedge funds’ picks don’t beat the market 100% of the time, but their consensus picks have historically done very well and have outperformed the market after adjusting for risk.

The Chefs Warehouse, Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the third quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 10 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren’t the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds’ perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That’s why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI), New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC), and Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to gather more data points.

To most shareholders, hedge funds are seen as slow, outdated financial tools of the past. While there are greater than 8000 funds trading at the moment, Our researchers look at the masters of this club, around 750 funds. These investment experts orchestrate most of all hedge funds’ total asset base, and by tailing their best equity investments, Insider Monkey has formulated a few investment strategies that have historically outpaced the market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outpaced the S&P 500 index by nearly 5 percentage points per year since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 27.5% since February 2017 (through March 12th) even though the market was up nearly 25% during the same period. We just shared a list of 6 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 6% in less than a month.

GOTHAM ASSET MANAGEMENT

Let’s analyze the new hedge fund action surrounding The Chefs Warehouse, Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF).

How have hedgies been trading The Chefs Warehouse, Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF)?

At Q4’s end, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from the second quarter of 2018. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards CHEF over the last 14 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

CHEF_apr2019

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Renaissance Technologies, managed by Jim Simons, holds the most valuable position in The Chefs Warehouse, Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF). Renaissance Technologies has a $33 million position in the stock, comprising less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by Richard Driehaus of Driehaus Capital, with a $12.6 million position; the fund has 0.5% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Remaining members of the smart money with similar optimism comprise Principal Global Investors’s Columbus Circle Investors, Peter Muller’s PDT Partners and Joel Greenblatt’s Gotham Asset Management.

Because The Chefs Warehouse, Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) has faced a decline in interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s safe to say that there lies a certain “tier” of hedge funds who were dropping their full holdings heading into Q3. Interestingly, Peter Schliemann’s Rutabaga Capital Management dropped the largest stake of the “upper crust” of funds tracked by Insider Monkey, comprising close to $2 million in stock, and D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw was right behind this move, as the fund said goodbye to about $1.8 million worth. These moves are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as The Chefs Warehouse, Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) but similarly valued. These stocks are Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI), New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC), Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX), and Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to CHEF’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
EIGI 18 113243 3
NMFC 11 15280 -1
TROX 26 144390 -4
DEA 5 121754 -3
Average 15 98667 -1.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 15 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $99 million. That figure was $50 million in CHEF’s case. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) is the least popular one with only 5 bullish hedge fund positions. The Chefs Warehouse, Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately CHEF wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); CHEF investors were disappointed as the stock returned -2.4% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
5 Stocks That Billionaire Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway AddedDid Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Wageworks Inc (WAGE) ?5 Ways the Smart Money is Playing Trillion Dollar E-commerce TrendHere’s What Hedge Funds Think About FB Financial Corporation (FBK)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC)5 Stocks Billionaire Warren Buffett Likes

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Brevan Howard Asset Management, Joseph Edelman, Workday, Inc. (WDAY), Goodrich Petroleum Co. (GDP), Evans & Sutherland (ESCC), and More SYSCO Corporation (SYY), United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI): Food Distribution Is a Great Business Hedge Funds Are Selling Nash-Finch Company (NAFC) SYSCO Corporation (SYY): Hedge Funds Are Bullish and Insiders Are Bearish, What Should You Do? SYSCO Corporation (SYY): Watch This Data 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.