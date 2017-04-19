Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNL)

The elite funds run by legendary investors such as David Tepper and Dan Loeb make hundreds of millions of dollars for themselves and their investors by spending enormous resources doing research on small cap stocks that big investment banks don’t follow. Because of their pay structures, they have strong incentives to do the research necessary to beat the market. That’s why we pay close attention to what they think in small cap stocks. In this article, we take a closer look at Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) from the perspective of those elite funds.

Is Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) going to take off soon? Investors who are in the know are taking an optimistic view. The number of long hedge fund bets moved up by 1 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that STNL isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. STNL was in 16 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. There were 15 hedge funds in our database with STNL positions at the end of the previous quarter.

Let’s analyze the key hedge fund action surrounding Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL).

How are hedge funds trading Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 7% from the second quarter of 2018. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards STNL over the last 14 quarters. With hedgies’ sentiment swirling, there exists an “upper tier” of notable hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Governors Lane was the largest shareholder of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL), with a stake worth $22.2 million reported as of the end of December. Trailing Governors Lane was Baupost Group, which amassed a stake valued at $16.5 million. Angelo Gordon & Co, Adage Capital Management, and BlueCrest Capital Mgmt. were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As industrywide interest jumped, specific money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. Governors Lane, managed by Isaac Corre, assembled the most valuable position in Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL). Governors Lane had $22.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group also initiated a $16.5 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new STNL positions are John M. Angelo and Michael L. Gordon’s Angelo Gordon & Co, Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson’s Adage Capital Management, and Michael Platt and William Reeves’s BlueCrest Capital Mgmt..

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL). We will take a look at Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP), Tejon Ranch Company (NYSE:TRC), REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX), and Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to STNL’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position GPP 2 28658 -1 TRC 12 80077 2 REX 7 37319 1 FLXN 14 51371 -1 Average 8.75 49356 0.25

As you can see these stocks had an average of 8.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $49 million. That figure was $166 million in STNL’s case. Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately STNL wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock and hedge funds that were betting on STNL were disappointed as the stock returned 0.7% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

