Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has experienced an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers recently. PCH was in 17 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2019. There were 15 hedge funds in our database with PCH holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that PCH isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Let’s take a glance at the latest hedge fund action surrounding PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH).

What have hedge funds been doing with PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH)?

At Q1’s end, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 13% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 14 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in PCH a year ago. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) was held by Southeastern Asset Management, which reported holding $174.9 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Renaissance Technologies with a $100.2 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Citadel Investment Group, Royce & Associates, and Ancora Advisors.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, key money managers were breaking ground themselves. Intrepid Capital Management, managed by Mark Travis, created the most valuable position in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Intrepid Capital Management had $6.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Minhua Zhang’s Weld Capital Management also initiated a $0.7 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new PCH positions are Benjamin A. Smith’s Laurion Capital Management, D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw, and Mario Gabelli’s GAMCO Investors.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB), BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL), Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI), and YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI). All of these stocks’ market caps are similar to PCH’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position GLOB 20 65839 5 BL 20 107437 7 ESI 32 675276 11 YETI 14 49603 4 Average 21.5 224539 6.75

As you can see these stocks had an average of 21.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $225 million. That figure was $336 million in PCH’s case. Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) is the least popular one with only 14 bullish hedge fund positions. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on PCH, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 4.5% during the same time frame and outperformed the market as well.

