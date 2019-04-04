Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI)

Published on October 28, 2019 at 9:59 am by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Based on the fact that hedge funds have collectively under-performed the market for several years, it would be easy to assume that their stock picks simply aren’t very good. However, our research shows this not to be the case. In fact, when it comes to their very top picks collectively, they show a strong ability to pick winning stocks. This year hedge funds’ top 20 stock picks easily bested the broader market, at 24.4% compared to 20.4%, despite there being a few duds in there like Berkshire Hathaway (even their collective wisdom isn’t perfect). The results show that there is plenty of merit to imitating the collective wisdom of top investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the second quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 16 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren’t the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds’ perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That’s why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO), Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS), and Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that PFSI isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

PFSI_oct2019

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s review the fresh hedge fund action surrounding PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI).

How have hedgies been trading PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 14 hedge funds with a bullish position in PFSI a year ago. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Paul Reeder PAR Capital Management

The largest stake in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) was held by PAR Capital Management, which reported holding $21.1 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Rima Senvest Management with a $20 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Basswood Capital, Long Pond Capital, and Millennium Management.

Since PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) has witnessed bearish sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s safe to say that there was a specific group of hedgies who sold off their entire stakes heading into Q3. At the top of the heap, Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital dropped the biggest investment of the 750 funds monitored by Insider Monkey, totaling about $1.7 million in stock. Andrew Feldstein and Stephen Siderow’s fund, Blue Mountain Capital, also sold off its stock, about $0.2 million worth. These transactions are important to note, as total hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI). These stocks are Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO), Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS), Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN), and WillScot Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to PFSI’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
KRO 12 31123 -1
PLXS 8 50959 -1
KAMN 14 237265 2
WSC 23 186226 1
Average 14.25 126393 0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 14.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $126 million. That figure was $105 million in PFSI’s case. WillScot Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on PFSI as the stock returned 37% during the third quarter and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Greif, Inc. (GEF): Hedge Fund Sentiment Stagnant But Still BullishHere is What Hedge Funds Think About Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)Genworth Financial Inc (GNW): These Hedge Funds Cashed Out Too EarlyDo Hedge Funds Love First Merchants Corporation (FRME)?Bottomline Technologies (EPAY): Hedge Funds Buying, But Sentiment Is Still...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) ? Is PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) A Good Stock To Buy? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Carl Icahn, Louis Bacon, Elliott Management, PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI), Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: George Soros, Bill Ackman, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO), Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL), Aduro BioTech Inc (ADRO), and More PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up Leon Cooperman Lawsuit: 5 Stocks That Will Get Crushed if Omega is Forced to Liquidate 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.