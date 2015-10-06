Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On MiX Telematics Limited (MIXT)

We are still in an overall bull market and many stocks that smart money investors were piling into surged through October 17th. Among them, Facebook and Microsoft ranked among the top 3 picks and these stocks gained 45% and 39% respectively. Hedge funds’ top 3 stock picks returned 34.4% this year and beat the S&P 500 ETFs by 13 percentage points. Investing in index funds guarantees you average returns, not superior returns. We are looking to generate superior returns for our readers. That’s why we believe it isn’t a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT).

Hedge fund interest in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. At the end of this article we will also compare MIXT to other stocks including Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR), Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII), and Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to get a better sense of its popularity.



How have hedgies been trading MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 8 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 0% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 7 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in MIXT a year ago. With the smart money’s positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, G2 Investment Partners Management held the most valuable stake in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT), which was worth $15.6 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Renaissance Technologies which amassed $11.6 million worth of shares. Moreover, ACK Asset Management, Polar Capital, and Millennium Management were also bullish on MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Earlier we told you that the aggregate hedge fund interest in the stock was unchanged and we view this as a negative development. Even though there weren’t any hedge funds dumping their holdings during the second quarter, there weren’t any hedge funds initiating brand new positions. This indicates that hedge funds, at the very best, perceive this stock as dead money and they haven’t identified any viable catalysts that can attract investor attention.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR), Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII), Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY), and Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble MIXT’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position MLR 8 51586 0 DGII 13 47047 -2 GNTY 3 3672 -1 XAN 16 64628 -1 Average 10 41733 -1

As you can see these stocks had an average of 10 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $42 million. That figure was $47 million in MIXT’s case. Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) is the least popular one with only 3 bullish hedge fund positions. MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately MIXT wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); MIXT investors were disappointed as the stock returned -6.7% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in 2019.

