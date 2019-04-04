Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS)

Published on October 28, 2019 at 4:30 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

It seems that the masses and most of the financial media hate hedge funds and what they do, but why is this hatred of hedge funds so prominent? At the end of the day, these asset management firms do not gamble the hard-earned money of the people who are on the edge of poverty. Truth be told, most hedge fund managers and other smaller players within this industry are very smart and skilled investors. Of course, they may also make wrong bets in some instances, but no one knows what the future holds and how market participants will react to the bountiful news that floods in each day. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index returned approximately 20% in the first 9 months of this year (through September 30th). Conversely, hedge funds’ top 20 large-cap stock picks generated a return of 24% during the same 9-month period, with the majority of these stock picks outperforming the broader market benchmark. Coincidence? It might happen to be so, but it is unlikely. Our research covering the last 18 years indicates that hedge funds’ consensus stock picks generate superior risk-adjusted returns. That’s why we believe it isn’t a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS).

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) was in 8 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. JKS has seen an increase in hedge fund sentiment lately. There were 6 hedge funds in our database with JKS holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that JKS isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

D. E. Shaw

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s take a gander at the key hedge fund action surrounding JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS).

Hedge fund activity in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

At Q2’s end, a total of 8 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 33% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 5 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in JKS a year ago. With hedgies’ sentiment swirling, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with JKS Positions

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Citadel Investment Group, managed by Ken Griffin, holds the largest position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS). Citadel Investment Group has a $6.7 million call position in the stock, comprising less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio. On Citadel Investment Group’s heels is D. E. Shaw of D E Shaw, with a $6.1 million position; the fund has less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Remaining professional money managers that hold long positions include Renaissance Technologies, Ernest Chow and Jonathan Howe’s Sensato Capital Management and Israel Englander’s Millennium Management.

As aggregate interest increased, some big names were breaking ground themselves. D E Shaw, managed by D. E. Shaw, assembled the most outsized position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS). D E Shaw had $6.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Renaissance Technologies also initiated a $4.1 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Cliff Asness’s AQR Capital Management and Michael Gelband’s ExodusPoint Capital.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) but similarly valued. These stocks are Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC), Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL), Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW), and Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK). This group of stocks’ market valuations are similar to JKS’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
RTEC 8 93352 -4
GOGL 7 185539 -1
PLOW 7 9945 -4
SBLK 11 449409 -4
Average 8.25 184561 -3.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 8.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $185 million. That figure was $18 million in JKS’s case. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately JKS wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); JKS investors were disappointed as the stock returned -26.5% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in 2019.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Greif, Inc. (GEF): Hedge Fund Sentiment Stagnant But Still BullishHere is What Hedge Funds Think About Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)Bottomline Technologies (EPAY): Hedge Funds Buying, But Sentiment Is Still...Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)Genworth Financial Inc (GNW): These Hedge Funds Cashed Out Too EarlyDo Hedge Funds Love First Merchants Corporation (FRME)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Markets Snapshot: 31 Major Stories Telling What’s Happening in the Finance World Today Wynn Resorts, Sherwin-Williams, The Valspar Corp, and More: Here’s Why These Five Stocks Are in the Spotlight Trending Stocks: TESARO, American Airlines, Delta, and More Here’s Why Apple, Walgreens, SunPower, and More Are in the Spotlight Why Lexmark, Chevron, Canadian Solar, JinkoSolar and More Are Making Headlines Concordia International Corp (CXRX) & Four Solar Stocks Recently Touched 52-Week Lows and Here’s Why Smart Money Not Waiting Around for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) to Recharge 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.