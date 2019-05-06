Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV)

Published on October 29, 2019 at 2:05 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We are still in an overall bull market and many stocks that smart money investors were piling into surged through October 17th. Among them, Facebook and Microsoft ranked among the top 3 picks and these stocks gained 45% and 39% respectively. Hedge funds’ top 3 stock picks returned 34.4% this year and beat the S&P 500 ETFs by 13 percentage points. Investing in index funds guarantees you average returns, not superior returns. We are looking to generate superior returns for our readers. That’s why we believe it isn’t a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV).

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the second quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 37 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. At the end of this article we will also compare HGV to other stocks including Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW), Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO), and Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) to get a better sense of its popularity.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Today there are several tools market participants use to size up publicly traded companies. A pair of the less known tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite hedge fund managers can outpace the market by a significant amount (see the details here).

Stuart Zimmer Zimmer Partners

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s take a look at the latest hedge fund action surrounding Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV).

How have hedgies been trading Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 37 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 23 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in HGV a year ago. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

HGV_oct2019

The largest stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) was held by Long Pond Capital, which reported holding $250.3 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by P2 Capital Partners with a $143.2 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Centerbridge Partners, Zimmer Partners, and Citadel Investment Group.

Judging by the fact that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) has witnessed a decline in interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s safe to say that there exists a select few funds who were dropping their positions entirely by the end of the second quarter. Intriguingly, Jeffrey Gates’s Gates Capital Management said goodbye to the biggest investment of the “upper crust” of funds tracked by Insider Monkey, totaling close to $53.3 million in stock. Jonathon Jacobson’s fund, Highfields Capital Management, also said goodbye to its stock, about $43.6 million worth. These transactions are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) but similarly valued. These stocks are Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW), Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO), Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL), and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY). This group of stocks’ market values are closest to HGV’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ADSW 26 559342 14
SHOO 14 48056 -4
PVTL 20 169491 -5
MGY 19 172385 -13
Average 19.75 237319 -2

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 19.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $237 million. That figure was $959 million in HGV’s case. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) is the least popular one with only 14 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately HGV wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on HGV were disappointed as the stock returned 0.6% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q3.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Do Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On QAD Inc. (QADA)?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO)Is MacroGenics Inc (MGNX) Going To Burn These Hedge Funds ?ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY) Is Burning These Hedge FundsFluidigm Corporation (FLDM) Is Burning These Hedge FundsHedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Adecoagro SA (AGRO) Anymore

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: John Paulson, Daniel Loeb, Tom Steyer, GoldenTree Asset Management, Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF), Silicon Laboratories (SLAB), and More Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) ? Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) ? Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV): Hedge Fund Sentiment Rebounds After Q2 Dive 11 Companies with Headquarters in Orlando 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.