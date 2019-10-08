Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Duke Realty Corporation (DRE)

Published on October 20, 2019 at 3:08 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 730 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds’ and investors’ portfolio positions as of June 28th. In this article, we look at what those funds think of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) based on that data.

Is Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) a buy here? The smart money is becoming more confident. The number of long hedge fund positions moved up by 7 recently. Our calculations also showed that DRE isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. DRE was in 23 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with DRE positions at the end of the previous quarter.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Dmitry Balyasny

Unlike this former hedge fund manager who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s view the recent hedge fund action regarding Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE).

How have hedgies been trading Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 23 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 44% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in DRE over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with DRE Positions

More specifically, AEW Capital Management was the largest shareholder of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE), with a stake worth $130.6 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing AEW Capital Management was Millennium Management, which amassed a stake valued at $42.7 million. Renaissance Technologies, Balyasny Asset Management, and Long Pond Capital were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Now, specific money managers were breaking ground themselves. Long Pond Capital, managed by John Khoury, established the most outsized position in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Long Pond Capital had $37.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management also initiated a $6.3 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new DRE positions are Daniel Johnson’s Gillson Capital, Mario Gabelli’s GAMCO Investors, and Michael Gelband’s ExodusPoint Capital.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) but similarly valued. These stocks are Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH), Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS), Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TI), and Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to DRE’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
NCLH 35 965515 0
LDOS 23 415779 2
TI 1 3257 0
TRMB 16 687865 2
Average 18.75 518104 1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 18.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $518 million. That figure was $413 million in DRE’s case. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TI) is the least popular one with only 1 bullish hedge fund positions. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks (see the video below) among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on DRE as the stock returned 8.2% during the third quarter and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
These Hedge Funds Are Dumping W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Evergy, Inc. (EVRG)Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)?Hedge Funds Are Selling UDR, Inc. (UDR)The J.M. Smucker Company (SJM: Hedge Funds In Wait-and-See Mode

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) A Good Stock To Buy? Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) Hedge Funds Are Selling Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) Is Duke Realty Corp (DRE) A Good Stock To Buy? 5 NYSE Stocks That Cruised to 52-Week Highs Yesterday High-Flying U.S. Shale Producer and Two Other Companies Register Heavy Insider Selling Massive Insider Selling at Mellanox, Advance Auto Parts’ CEO Buys Shares, Plus Other Noteworthy Insider Trading Moves 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.