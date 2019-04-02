Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Denison Mines Corp (DNN)

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 730 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds’ and investors’ portfolio positions as of June 28th. In this article, we look at what those funds think of Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMEX:DNN) based on that data.

Hedge fund interest in Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMEX:DNN) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren’t the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds’ perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That’s why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI), Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG), and Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that DNN isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).



Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices.

Let's take a peek at the recent hedge fund action regarding Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMEX:DNN).

What does smart money think about Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMEX:DNN)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 4 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in DNN over the last 16 quarters. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Falcon Edge Capital, managed by Richard Gerson and Navroz D. Udwadia, holds the number one position in Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMEX:DNN). Falcon Edge Capital has a $1.6 million position in the stock, comprising 0.1% of its 13F portfolio. On Falcon Edge Capital’s heels is Renaissance Technologies, holding a $0 million position; less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Some other peers that hold long positions include Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group, Eric Sprott’s Sprott Asset Management and Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group.

Earlier we told you that the aggregate hedge fund interest in the stock was unchanged and we view this as a negative development. Even though there weren’t any hedge funds dumping their holdings during the second quarter, there weren’t any hedge funds initiating brand new positions. This indicates that hedge funds, at the very best, perceive this stock as dead money and they haven’t identified any viable catalysts that can attract investor attention.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMEX:DNN) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI), Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG), Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP), and Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). This group of stocks’ market caps match DNN’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position RYI 16 9767 5 WHG 11 57800 0 HARP 6 64480 0 TGLS 5 9558 -2 Average 9.5 35401 0.75

As you can see these stocks had an average of 9.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $35 million. That figure was $2 million in DNN’s case. Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) is the least popular one with only 5 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMEX:DNN) is even less popular than TGLS. Hedge funds dodged a bullet by taking a bearish stance towards DNN. Our calculations showed that the top 20 most popular hedge fund stocks returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately DNN wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was very bearish); DNN investors were disappointed as the stock returned -15.1% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in 2019.

