Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM)

Investing in hedge funds can bring large profits, but it’s not for everybody, since hedge funds are available only for high-net-worth individuals. They generate significant returns for investors to justify their large fees and they allocate a lot of time and employ complex research processes to determine the best stocks to invest in. A particularly interesting group of stocks that hedge funds like is the small-caps. The huge amount of capital does not allow hedge funds to invest a lot in small-caps, but our research showed that their most popular small-cap ideas are less efficiently priced and generate stronger returns than their large- and mega-cap picks and the broader market. That is why we pay special attention to the hedge fund activity in the small-cap space. Nevertheless, it is also possible to find underpriced large-cap stocks by following the hedge funds’ moves.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the second quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 14 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. At the end of this article we will also compare ECOM to other stocks including Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE), Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX), and Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to get a better sense of its popularity.



What have hedge funds been doing with ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from the first quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards ECOM over the last 16 quarters. With hedgies’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of key hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) was held by Altai Capital, which reported holding $23.6 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Archon Capital Management with a $7.5 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included D E Shaw, Renaissance Technologies, and AQR Capital Management.

Due to the fact that ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) has experienced falling interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s safe to say that there were a few hedgies who were dropping their positions entirely last quarter. Interestingly, J. Carlo Cannell’s Cannell Capital sold off the largest stake of all the hedgies watched by Insider Monkey, worth an estimated $5.9 million in stock, and Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital was right behind this move, as the fund cut about $1 million worth. These transactions are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM). These stocks are Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE), Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX), Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF), and Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO). This group of stocks’ market caps are similar to ECOM’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position SFE 6 30575 1 ATHX 5 2007 -1 ORRF 3 10783 -1 EVLO 2 8054 0 Average 4 12855 -0.25

As you can see these stocks had an average of 4 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $13 million. That figure was $44 million in ECOM’s case. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on ECOM as the stock returned 6.5% during Q3 and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were clearly right about piling into this stock relative to other stocks with similar market capitalizations.

