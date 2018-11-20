Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI)

Published on May 3, 2019 at 9:01 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 700 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds’ and investors’ portfolio positions as of December 31st. In this article, we look at what those funds think of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) based on that data.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) was in 21 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. BJRI has experienced an increase in hedge fund sentiment in recent months. There were 20 hedge funds in our database with BJRI positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that BJRI isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Today there are plenty of methods investors have at their disposal to analyze publicly traded companies. A pair of the most underrated methods are hedge fund and insider trading activity. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best hedge fund managers can outpace the market by a significant amount (see the details here).

John Overdeck of Two Sigma

Let’s view the fresh hedge fund action surrounding BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

What have hedge funds been doing with BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)?

At Q4’s end, a total of 21 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 5% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards BJRI over the last 14 quarters. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

BJRI_apr2019

The largest stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) was held by Millennium Management, which reported holding $22.7 million worth of stock at the end of December. It was followed by Arrowstreet Capital with a $20.3 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Two Sigma Advisors, GLG Partners, and Marshall Wace LLP.

As aggregate interest increased, some big names have jumped into BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) headfirst. Stormborn Capital Management, managed by Elise Di Vincenzo Crumbine, established the biggest position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Stormborn Capital Management had $3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Benjamin A. Smith’s Laurion Capital Management also initiated a $0.5 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management, Brandon Haley’s Holocene Advisors, and David Harding’s Winton Capital Management.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). We will take a look at Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE), FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK), Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ), and Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble BJRI’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
WAGE 13 83887 1
FBK 8 115538 -2
DRQ 19 127024 1
QURE 17 279693 -2
Average 14.25 151536 -0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 14.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $152 million. That figure was $145 million in BJRI’s case. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately BJRI wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock and hedge funds that were betting on BJRI were disappointed as the stock returned -10% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
5 Stocks Billionaire Warren Buffett Likes5 Ways the Smart Money is Playing Trillion Dollar E-commerce TrendHere’s What Hedge Funds Think About FB Financial Corporation (FBK)5 Stocks That Billionaire Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway AddedHere’s What Hedge Funds Think About OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Wageworks Inc (WAGE) ?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Do Hedge Funds Love BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI)? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Steve Eisman, George Soros, Point72, DDR Corp. (DDR), MYOS Corporation (MYOS), BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI), and More 15 Most Successful Penny Stocks in History Should You Buy BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI)? Investors Were Furiously Closing Their Shorts In These Tickers Ahead of the Election Should You Follow Luxor Capital Group And Cut Exposure To CoStar Group (CSGP) And Three Other Stocks? Insiders at McDonald’s and BNY Mellon Discard Shares, Interim CEO of Surgical Device Company Buys $4 Million Worth of Stock, and More 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.